Remembering Kobe Bryant – Up News Info Los Angeles

Inside look: the founder of Auction House takes a tour of the & # 39; largest collection of Lakers memorabilia in the world & # 39;Kohler gave Up News Info Los Angeles sports director Jim Hill a behind-the-scenes look at the memories he has collected over the years and stores them in a 1,200 square foot space.

No tickets for Kobe Memorial? Authorities urge fans to stay away from Staples CenterPeople without tickets for the Staples Center memorial ceremony for Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna should avoid the area next week, officials said Friday.

Ticket prices as high as $ 224 for Kobe Bryant Memorial at Staples CenterRegistration for tickets for the Staples Center memorial on February 24 is open until 10 p.m. February 17



Kawhi Leonard wins the NBA Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP AwardKawhi Leonard has received the first MVP Kobe Bryant award.

Dr. Dre captivates fans with Kobe Bryant Video TributeThe video presents interesting aspects of Bryant's life as a father and athlete.

The NBA will honor Kobe Bryant in the Sunday All-Star Game in ChicagoOn Sunday, the league will dedicate the All-Star Game and even change some of the rules of the game to honor the Lakers legend.

Celebrities honor Kobe Bryant with tattoosThe tributes of tattoos to Kobe Bryant keep coming.

Great white shark off the coast of Mexico named after Kobe BryantMartin Graf, the diver who photographed the shark, said Lakers legend Kobe Bryant dived with him on the same island in 2013.

The Staples Center will present the Memorial on February 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant, victims of a helicopter accidentThe Staples Center will organize a public memorial later this month for Kobe Bryant and eight other people who died in a helicopter crash last month.

The NFL pays tribute to Kobe Bryant, victims of helicopter accidents in the Super BowlThe teams lined up on the 24-yard lines as a tribute to the Lakers' legend and the others who died in that clash.

Lakers pay tribute to Kobe, Gianna in the first game since the deadly accidentBefore tonight's Lakers game, the first since Kobe Bryant's death, the Staples Center dressed to honor Mamba and her daughter.

The Vanguard coach returns for the first game after the diagnosis of cancer, honors the Kobe Mambas basketball teamCoach Russ Davis said Bryant planted a seed, and now it is up to him and the Mambas to continue watering.

The Lakers issue their first statement since Kobe's death: "We are devastated,quot;"We are devastated and we have changed forever for the sudden loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna," the statement said.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka: the loss of Kobe Bryant has been "an amputation of part of my soul,quot; Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka says losing Kobe Bryant has been "an amputation of my soul."