Remembering Kobe Bryant: see your life in photos

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for a public memorial service in honor ofKobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

The event, called a celebration of Kobe's life, occurs three weeks after the 41-year-old NBA icon and the star removed from the team died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the 13-year-old girl. years, one of him and his wife Vanessa BryantThe four daughters and seven other people.

Tickets for the monument cost $ 224 each, 2 for $ 224 and $ 24.02 each, a tribute to Kobe's shirt number 24. The proceeds will benefit the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe and Gianna were buried earlier this month at a private funeral near their family's home in southern California.

Kobe had retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. He was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 13 draft pick in 1996 before he was changed to the Los Angeles team where he would spend his entire career in the NBA and with whom he won five championships. He wore T-shirts No. 8 and 24, both removed by the franchise.

Look at Kobe's life in photos:

Andy Hayt / NBAE through Getty Images

Early Beginnings

The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Juan Ocampo / NBAE through Getty Images

Lakers Bound

After being the thirteenth general pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe changed his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE / Getty Images

Champions

Bryant joins Shaquille O & # 39; Neal while they pose for a portrait with the Championship Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2000.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

EMMANUEL DUNAND / AFP through Getty Images

Black mamba

Bryant helped the Lakers win after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships by defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists when the Lakers completed a four-game victory to one in the best of the seven NBA finals.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

VINCE BUCCI / AFP through Getty Images

Eye on the prize

Michael Jordan Bryant guards the Chicago Bulls during a 2007 game played in Los Angeles

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life in photos

Andrew D. Bernstein / NBAE through Getty Images

No. 1 fan

Represented here at the NBA's Most Valuable Player Awards in 2008, Bryant and his longtime love Vanessa They got married in 2001.

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Life in photos

Jesse D. Garrabrant / NBAE through Getty Images

Olympic

Kobe and his fellow NBA player Lebron James of the US Senior National Men's Team UU. defeated Spain 118-107 in the basketball game for the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Forever family

In 2010, the Bryant family celebrated the Lakers' victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Garrett Ellwood / NBAE through Getty Images

Legends never die

Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's victory in Game Seven in the 2010 NBA Finals.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Noel Vasquez / Getty Images

Taking everything in

Kobe participated in the Lakers victory parade after his victory in the NBA championship in 2010.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

An icon

Bryant accepted the Icon Award on stage during the ESPYS 2016.

Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, Life in photos

Dipasupil Day / Getty Images

Soulmates

The couple attended 2018 Vanity fair Oscar party.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Harry How / Getty Images

An affectionate goodbye

Bryant's family was by his side when he removed his # 8 and # 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey at Staples Center in December 2017.

Kobe Bryant, Life in photos

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Oscar winner

At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the Best Animated Short Film Award for Dear basketball.

Kobe Bryant, Gianna Bryant

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Kobe's girl

Gianna Bryant, who also died in the accident, attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks in November 2019.

Participate in E! News & # 39; Celebration of life: Kobe and Gianna Bryant on Monday, February 24 from 12:30 p.m. ET / 9: 30 a.m. PT.

