Remembering Kobe Bryant: see your life in photos

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for a public memorial service in honor ofKobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.
The event, called a celebration of Kobe's life, occurs three weeks after the 41-year-old NBA icon and the star removed from the team died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the 13-year-old girl. years, one of him and his wife Vanessa BryantThe four daughters and seven other people.
Tickets for the monument cost $ 224 each, 2 for $ 224 and $ 24.02 each, a tribute to Kobe's shirt number 24. The proceeds will benefit the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation.
Kobe and Gianna were buried earlier this month at a private funeral near their family's home in southern California.
Kobe had retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. He was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 13 draft pick in 1996 before he was changed to the Los Angeles team where he would spend his entire career in the NBA and with whom he won five championships. He wore T-shirts No. 8 and 24, both removed by the franchise.
Look at Kobe's life in photos:
Early Beginnings
The Charlotte Hornets selected Bryant in the first round of the 1996 NBA Draft.
Lakers Bound
After being the thirteenth general pick in the 1996 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets, Kobe changed his draft rights to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Champions
Bryant joins Shaquille O & # 39; Neal while they pose for a portrait with the Championship Trophy after defeating the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals in 2000.
Black mamba
Bryant helped the Lakers win after Game 5 of the NBA Finals against Orlando Magic in 2009. The Lakers won the National Basketball Association championships by defeating Orlando 99-86 for their 15th title and first since 2002. Bryant had 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists when the Lakers completed a four-game victory to one in the best of the seven NBA finals.
Eye on the prize
Michael Jordan Bryant guards the Chicago Bulls during a 2007 game played in Los Angeles
No. 1 fan
Represented here at the NBA's Most Valuable Player Awards in 2008, Bryant and his longtime love Vanessa They got married in 2001.
Olympic
Kobe and his fellow NBA player Lebron James of the US Senior National Men's Team UU. defeated Spain 118-107 in the basketball game for the gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in 2008.
Forever family
In 2010, the Bryant family celebrated the Lakers' victory over the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals.
Legends never die
Lakers fans celebrated Kobe's victory in Game Seven in the 2010 NBA Finals.
Taking everything in
Kobe participated in the Lakers victory parade after his victory in the NBA championship in 2010.
An icon
Bryant accepted the Icon Award on stage during the ESPYS 2016.
Soulmates
The couple attended 2018 Vanity fair Oscar party.
An affectionate goodbye
Bryant's family was by his side when he removed his # 8 and # 24 Los Angeles Lakers jersey at Staples Center in December 2017.
Oscar winner
At the 2018 Oscars, Bryant won the Best Animated Short Film Award for Dear basketball.
Kobe's girl
Gianna Bryant, who also died in the accident, attended a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Atlanta Hawks in November 2019.
