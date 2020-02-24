Remembering Kobe Bryant: see your life in photos

On Monday morning, about 20,000 people will pack the Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers, for a public memorial service in honor ofKobe Bryant and daughter Gianna Bryant.

The event, called a celebration of Kobe's life, occurs three weeks after the 41-year-old NBA icon and the star removed from the team died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with the 13-year-old girl. years, one of him and his wife Vanessa BryantThe four daughters and seven other people.

%MINIFYHTML4ab363721442caa0da59216c36d3db9811% %MINIFYHTML4ab363721442caa0da59216c36d3db9812%

Tickets for the monument cost $ 224 each, 2 for $ 224 and $ 24.02 each, a tribute to Kobe's shirt number 24. The proceeds will benefit the Mamba y Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Kobe and Gianna were buried earlier this month at a private funeral near their family's home in southern California.

Kobe had retired in 2016 after 20 years with the Lakers. He was originally selected by the Charlotte Hornets as the No. 13 draft pick in 1996 before he was changed to the Los Angeles team where he would spend his entire career in the NBA and with whom he won five championships. He wore T-shirts No. 8 and 24, both removed by the franchise.