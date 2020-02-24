Relive the toughest moments of Gigi Hadid: Twitter Clapbacks and more

Gigi Hadid She is the queen of clapbacks!

The supermodel went viral over the weekend after defending her boyfriend. Zayn Malik in Twitter. When he Only one direction alum was criticized on the social media platform by Youtube star Jake paul, Gigi gave him a piece of his mind.

"I almost had to applaud Zane from 1 direction because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to go to hell without any reason when I was being nice to him …" Jake tweeted. "Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."

After watching Jake's tweet, Gigi replied: "Lol because he doesn't mind hanging out with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies …? Only at home with his best friends as a respectful king because he has me, honey . Your irrelevant ugly ass doesn't bother you. Go to bed … "