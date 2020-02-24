Relive the toughest moments of Gigi Hadid: Twitter Clapbacks and more

Gigi Hadid She is the queen of clapbacks!
The supermodel went viral over the weekend after defending her boyfriend. Zayn Malik in Twitter. When he Only one direction alum was criticized on the social media platform by Youtube star Jake paul, Gigi gave him a piece of his mind.
"I almost had to applaud Zane from 1 direction because he is a small boy and has an attitude and basically told me to go to hell without any reason when I was being nice to him …" Jake tweeted. "Zane, ik, you're reading this … stop being angry because you came home alone to your big hotel room hahaha."
After watching Jake's tweet, Gigi replied: "Lol because he doesn't mind hanging out with you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies …? Only at home with his best friends as a respectful king because he has me, honey . Your irrelevant ugly ass doesn't bother you. Go to bed … "
Since then, Jake has eliminated his tweet, and Gigi is receiving praise for facing the social media star.
And this is not the first time that the 24-year-old has gone viral in recent months. At the end of 2019, Gigi saved the day at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week when he faced a joker who jumped to the catwalk.
Goodbye Body-Shamers
In September 2015, shortly before Paris Fashion Week, Gigi turned to Instagram to defend herself after being embarrassed online. "No, I don't have the same body type as other models in shows. No, I don't think I'm the best at any show. Yes, I want to take a unique walk, but I also know that I have to improve. No, I'm not the first or the latest model of my kind in this industry, "Hadid wrote. "You can invent all the reasons why you think I am where I am, but really, I am a hard worker who trusts myself, one that emerged at a time when the fashion industry was ready for a change."
Defending Zayn
When Jake Paul tweeted about an alleged encounter with Zayn in Las Vegas, Gigi turned to Twitter to defend her boyfriend. "Lol because he doesn't mind hanging you and your embarrassing team of YouTube groupies …? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king because he has me, honey," the supermodel tweeted. "Without bothering you for your irrelevant and ugly ass. Go to bed." Jake has since eliminated his tweet about Zayn.
Fighting strangers
In September 2016, Gigi was leaving the MaxMara fashion show in Milan with her sister Bella when a man picked her up in the air, then identified as Vitalii Sediuk, who grabbed her from behind. After being caught, Gigi nudged the man, who released her and escaped. Video footage of the incident showed Hadid briefly following the man, before asking security to find him. Later he turned to Twitter to correct that "he had ALL THE RIGHT to defend me," and added: "How dare that idiot think he has the right to handle a complete stranger? He ran fast."
Fake romance? Do not!
In 2018, Gigi applauded the enemies who criticized his relationship with Zayn Malik, calling it "false." After being tagged in a critical post about romance, Gigi decided to leave a comment, writing: "It seems that you tag me in a new post every day … please stop … it's negative, I really don't have any resentments towards you I only know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live instead of trying to dissect a relationship between two people you don't even know and you don't see 99% of. "
A message for your enemies
In February 2018, Gigi returned to social networks to say what he thinks after being criticized once again for being overweight. "For those of you who are determined to discover why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I had not yet been diagnosed with Hashimoto's disease; those of you who called me & # 39; too big for the industry & # 39; I was seeing inflammation and water retention because of that, "Gigi wrote.
Famous family
Before becoming a supermodel, Gigi was known to be the daughter of Royal Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Yolanda Hadid. In early 2019, Gigi expressed frustration for the people who attribute his family's connections for his success in the entertainment industry.
"I mean, I understand. I come from privilege and I recognize my privilege," he said. Elle. "But because my mother was on a television show, people think that all my childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mother was a model. She moved to the United States when she was 16 to send money to her family. in Holland,quot;. My dad was a refugee and made his way in every way. I work hard to honor my parents. "
Saving the day
Gigi was not willing to let a prankster ruin the day at the Chanel show at Paris Fashion Week, blocking YouTuber Marie Benoliel, also known as Marie S & # 39; Infiltre, so it wouldn't happen after crashing the catwalk.
