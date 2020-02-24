Reginae Carter tripped over the Twerking video

Instagram

Lil Wayne's 21-year-old daughter is trying to show her best twerking moves in an Instagram Story video, but people say her ass is barely moving.

One of Reginae CarterThe widely praised assets simply failed him as he tried to show off to his Instagram followers. The social media personality filmed his twerking on Instagram Stories on Monday, February 24, but many were disappointed by what they saw.

In the short clip, the daughter of the 21-year-old rapper. little Wayne I had my shirt up so I could see it better before I started twerking. Her friends, including the one holding the camera, were cheering her on, but she abruptly finished the twerk and told her friend to stop filming.

As Reginae has a large fan base, her twerking video has won many views, but many of the reactions were not positive. Most of them think they weren't the best twerking moves since Reginae barely shook her ass in the video.

"It's not even shaking anything," one commented, while another agreed that "nothing is shaking." A third user claimed that Reginae's twerking ability is as bad as hers, and admitted: "She twerk like me … goodbye girl."

"It's rigid," commented another, while someone else wrote: "Tbh, she's not doing anything." One troll wrote: "Who got this chicken on the dance floor," and another attributed it to Reginae's jeans: "Maybe he moves better without the jeans, idiot."

However, there were still some people who defended Reginae, and one responded to the enemies, "Lmao, the number of black women who hate her is quite alarming." Another had nothing but praise for the socialite curves, writing: "his body figure is everything, just like his mothers."

This is not the first time Reginae shows her twerking movements. In August 2019, the ex-girlfriend of YFN Lucci He bought a new home and celebrated it with a fun session of twerk in his new notebook. The video, however, has been deleted.