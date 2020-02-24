Reference clock: Should Giovani Lo Celso have seen red? Kevin De Bruyne, Ederson, Bournemouth Handball and more | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe67fc212e19ebb1c33463c9e16e0680411% %MINIFYHTMLe67fc212e19ebb1c33463c9e16e0680412%

Dermot Gallagher on Giovani Lo Celso: "It should have been a red card. I don't think there is any doubt about it, I think everyone expected a red card and, looking back, everyone has said it should have been."





Dermot Gallagher and the Ref Watch panel explain why Giovani Lo Celso should have been sent against Chelsea and how VAR was wrong

Why was Giovani Lo Celso not expelled? Should David Coote have been taken out of the spotlight? Did Kevin De Bruyne handle the ball? Dermot Gallagher has all the answers …

Dermot joined Rob Wotton, Sue Smith and Stephen Warnock in Sky sports news for his weekly review of big decisions.

Read on to get the Dermot verdict of the latest games …

Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham

1:24 Lo Celso seemed fortunate to escape a red card for his tackle on César Azpilicueta despite having been referred to the VAR Lo Celso seemed fortunate to escape a red card for his tackle on César Azpilicueta despite having been referred to the VAR

INCIDENT: Azpilicueta slides to win the ball ahead of Lo Celso, who then seems to stamp on the defender's leg. Referee Michael Oliver does not see the incident, but VAR officer David Coote decides that it is not a serious foul game. The PGMOL then apologized for the "human error,quot; by not firing Lo Celso.

DERMOT VERDICT: "It should have been a red card. I don't think there's any doubt about it, I think everyone expected a red card and, looking back, everyone has said it should have been."

"What happened is that I believe that the VAR, which came to its conclusion, looked at it and wanted to be sure, and has changed its mind several times."

"When I arbitrated, I did it for an intestinal reaction, and 95 percent of the time I saw something like that, my intestinal reaction would have been to take this action."

"If I had gone to the first repetition, where you see it when you lower your foot, I think it would have saved a lot of trouble and said yes."

"After the game, the party delegate enters and they look at things. Michael is so professional that he would have felt deeply upset that he had not seen him, that would have hurt him immensely. Looking at him now, he will be watching thinking that, how did we not do it well? that day?

Dermot: "When that incident happened, the world and his wife wanted to know why. The Premier League suffered immense pressure to explain why." "Everyone knows it was a human mistake, the guy made a mistake that day. That was what they did. What they did was announce that, it's unfortunate, but we can't go back."

"What will happen is that they will move forward, sit down and come to a conclusion of & # 39; if this happens, we have to do this & # 39 ;, because it cannot be simply deleted; they will have to move forward and make sure it never happens again ".

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City

2:31 Dermot gives his opinion on whether a penalty should have been awarded against Man City and whether VAR David Coote should have rested after the & # 39; human error & # 39; at Stamford Bridge Dermot gives his opinion on whether a penalty should have been awarded against Man City and whether VAR David Coote should have rested after the & # 39; human error & # 39; at Stamford Bridge

INCIDENT: A free kick by James Maddison hits Kevin De Bruyne in the arm, who stands up to protect his face, inside the penalty area. The incident is seen by Paul Tierney and does not refer to the VAR, which was Coote, the same reviewing officer during the Chelsea game earlier in the day.

3:48 Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, says he was disappointed. VAR did not give him a handball against Kevin De Bruyne, but said he was proud of his team despite losing 1-0 to Man City. Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, says he was disappointed. VAR did not give him a handball against Kevin De Bruyne, but said he was proud of his team despite losing 1-0 to Man City.

DERMOT VERDICT: "He raises his hand to protect his face and then turns around. I think that's what the VAR judges, which is not a clear and obvious mistake. I think if you give him a penalty, nobody will argue, but VAR felt it in that moment,quot;. he pushed the ball that was too close to him, hit him, but that was the result. "

INCIDENT: Ederson and Kalechi Iheanacho compete for a cross in the Manchester City box. Ederson receives a nick on the ball before Leicester advances, but catches it with his follow-up, leaving him in need of treatment.

Dermot: "The VAR, David Coote, had a break between the two games: his game ended at 2.25 p.m., he didn't have to return until 5 p.m. for the game at 5.30 p.m. "In the two-and-a-half hour break there is a very powerful PGMOL man who feels it, asks him how he feels, goes through things, sees how he feels in his own mind and if it is okay to enter. "I felt I was right to do it, the PGMOL was right to do it, and looking back I think it was the right decision." "In my days as a referee, we had a survey of Graham. I loved him or hated him, he was good at one thing: in a game, if there was a perception that he had made a mistake, I could park him and move on." "Regardless of what you told him in that game, he would say he couldn't change it, he was gone. All he could do was deal with what would come next, and that's what David had to do."

DERMOT VERDICT: "I think this is inevitable, there will be a clash. When you see the ball come in, both have their eyes on the ball. In fact, hit Iheanacho on the shoulder, and when they both jump for it, they will inevitably collide."

Burnley 3-0 Bournemouth

1:38 Bournemouth thought they had scored a tie through Harry Wilson against Burnley, only for the VAR to discard the goal and grant Burnley a penalty Bournemouth thought they had scored a tie through Harry Wilson against Burnley, only for the VAR to discard the goal and grant Burnley a penalty

INCIDENT: Josh King scores a first game for Bournemouth from a corner. A VAR review cancels the target, due to a handball in the accumulation.

DERMOT VERDICT: "I lost count of the times I saw this, but I was told that the GDS angle shows that it hits the badge on the sleeve of the shirt, which is part of the arm and that is why it is not allowed."

"According to the VAR, it is the right decision, because they say they are quite clear that it has hit the mark."

1:53 Eddie Howe felt that the VAR decisions that were against his Bournemouth team in his 3-0 loss to Burnley were "very tough,quot; Eddie Howe felt that the VAR decisions that were against his Bournemouth team in his 3-0 loss to Burnley were "very tough,quot;

INCIDENT: With Burnley leading 1-0, Callum Wilson scores a draw for Bournemouth at the break. Before the game restarts, VAR fails against Bournemouth defender Adam Smith for a handball in his own box just before, rejects the goal and gives Burnley a penalty.

DERMOT VERDICT: "I thought he was a handball. The difference here is that he extends his arm. When the VAR looked at him, they thought he was handball."

"I predicted that this season someone would penalize and go up to the other end and score, he has taken 27 games, but that's what happened."

"Without a doubt, in my opinion, he is a handball. He must return and give the penalty and not allow the goal. It seems very unfair to Bournemouth, but the original offensive was handball."

Sheffield United 1-1 Brighton

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Sheffield United draw at Brighton in the Premier League FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Sheffield United draw at Brighton in the Premier League

INCIDENT: John Lundstram and Lewis Dunk go for a 50-50 ball in the center of the field, which Brighton Dunk defender comes first, sliding to clear it. Lundstram stands on Dunk's knee with his follow-up. Referee Graham Scott refers the incident to VAR for a possible red card, and it is determined that there is no serious foul play.

DERMOT VERDICT: "I am convinced that this is not a red card for two reasons. First, I think Dunk's touch is too heavy, he escapes, so both players have the right to challenge the ball."

"They both stretch, and I also think that Lundstram, he puts his foot on the grass, he might squeeze it with the side of his boot, but he doesn't really stand on it, so he would say yellow instead of red."