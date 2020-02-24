Rebel Wilson takes on a fast dating challenge with amazing results

Rebel Wilson You are receiving a lesson about the laws of attraction.
the Isn't romantic Y Jojo Rabbit star stops on monday february 24 episode of Mental games for the episode "Love and attraction." In the exclusive look above, Wilson undergoes a speed dating experiment in which he meets many men, each for a different period of time. With these meetings, men have limited time to impress the actress and employ a lot of tactics.
"It's amazing to be here. I feel like I'm part of a social experiment, which is amazing," he laughs in the clip above.
At the end of the experiment, Wilson has to reveal which men he is most attracted to (and hears the mockery of the audience) and is told why. "I felt I wanted to know more," he said of the men he chose. As host Keegan-Michael Key points out, everyone has one thing in common. Click play in the video above to find out.
National Geographic Channel
The episode also features games and demonstrations that show how facial symmetry, clothing color, vocal qualities, resemblance to family members and more can play a role in the attraction. Mentalist Lior Suchard It is also available to stun Wilson with details of an appointment he remembers while also matching potential partners who have something surprising in common. Wilson will also take an obstacle course designed to assess mental strength and agility.
Wilson Mental games The episode airs on Monday, February 24 at 9 p.m. on National Geographic Channel.