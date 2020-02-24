Rangers pay the price for a poor defense, says Billy Dodds | Soccer news

















Former Rangers player Billy Dodds believes his challenge for the title has been thwarted by a poor defense

Steven Gerrard's team had a 2-2 draw at St Johnstone on Sunday, with Celtic defeating Kilmarnock 3-1 the same day to extend his lead at the top of the Scottish Premier League to 12 points.

Before the winter break in Scotland, the Rangers were only two points behind their Glasgow rivals with a game in hand after winning at Celtic Park for the first time in nine years.

"I thought his level of performance was pretty good from midfield to the front and in creating opportunities," Dodds said. Sky Sports News.

"They got two goals, but the central defensive match was really poor on the day, especially Nikola Katic."

"I don't know if it's the focus or just a little discipline (missing). Steven Gerrard needs his defenders to be at their best because the Rangers are struggling to score goals right now."

"I know they scored two yesterday, but they have been struggling to score in the games, so they need their defenders to stand up when they are gone and yesterday they did not."

Dodds says there is enough quality available for Gerrard, but he feels they have not reached the standards they reached earlier in the season.

He admits that the race for the title is almost over, which means that his next games against Braga in the Europa League and Hearts in the Scottish Cup acquire additional meaning.

"I don't think you can say that they lack quality because until the winter break they put a challenge to Celtic, so the quality is there," he added.

"If they won their game at hand, they had the opportunity to reach the top, but since then they have completely disconnected and everything went wrong. They have lost a little confidence in the games."

"They have a great week to come and they have Hearts in the Scottish Cup when they return. With the league as out of reach, these two competitions stand out."

In contrast, Celtic have now won 19 of their last 20 league games after making some crucial modifications and Dodds believes that Gers has not reacted to that.

"They left and analyzed, modified their form and had a small change of personnel, put two in front and seems to be working," Dodds said.

"But the Rangers have to answer that, that's what you should do if you're going to win championships or trophies."

"So far since the (winter) vacation, the Rangers have not responded to that. They can't handle the pressure."