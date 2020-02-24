Rangers beat the Sharks 3-2, Stretch the winning streak to 3 – Up News Info San Francisco

NEW YORK (AP) – Jesper Fast scored twice, Igor Shesterkin made 44 saves and the New York Rangers won their third straight game, 3-2 over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Mika Zibanejad also scored and Artemi Panarin extended his streak of points to eight games with two assists, as the Rangers won for the seventh time in eight games.

Shesterkin made more than 40 saves for the fourth time in his tenth start of the race and extended his winning streak to seven games. The Russian rookie is 9-1 this season.

"We want to make it difficult for the administration to divide this group," Fast said when asked about the impending trade deadline for NHL. "Lately we have done a very good job to show that we can win games." In the end, it depends on them, but I think we show that we can be very competitive. "

Joe Thornton scored twice, and Aaron Dell made 30 saves when the Sharks lost their third straight game.

Fast gave the Rangers a 3-2 lead at 6:54 in the third period. Jacob Trouba's shot from the right circle created a rebound and Fast released a disc on Dell on his second chance from the side of the fold.

Fast scored his first goal of the game and the tenth of the season to give the Rangers an advantage of a goal. Panarin made an ingenious deke, then slipped a disc between Dell's legs to set up Fast. Ryan Strome picked up high school attendance and extended his streak of high points in his career to eight games.

"There is so much honesty in his game that they are certainly infections in our entire lineup," Rangers coach David Quinn said of Fast. "It's an important piece for the puzzle."

Thornton matched the score at 1-all late in the first period, scoring in a slap shot at 5:55 p.m. The Brent Burns defender broke a race of strange men in the defensive zone before the tie goal. Timo Meier and Mario Ferraro helped in the work.

The Sharks took a 2-1 lead at 1:47 p.m. after Burns's hit from the point bounced off the Rangers' goalie and then hit Thornton's leg before sliding into the net. It was the first game of several Thornton goals since February 18, 2019m when he registered a hat trick against the Boston Bruins.

"We could not have a better first period than we had," Sharks coach Bob Boughner said. "It's disappointing because we are in two games on this trip and I thought we had the opportunity to at least get points from each game." And we didn't do it. "

Zibanejad scored for the fourth consecutive game, drawing the score at 2-2 at the end of the second period. Panarin took the disc from Evander Kane and Zibanejad capitalized. It was Panarin's 24th multipoint game this season.

In his first appearance at Madison Square Garden since he was acquired in an exchange with the Carolina Hurricanes, Julien Gauthier was penalized at the end of the second period after Jacob Middleton dragged him into a getaway. However, Dell denied Gauthier's heinous attempt.

Notes: Kane returned to the Sharks lineup after serving a three-game suspension issued by the Player Security Department. … Melker Karlsson did not dress and is considered day to day. … San José scratched defender Nicolas Meloche and striker Antti Suomela. … Goalkeeper Henrik Lundqvist didn't start for the tenth consecutive game. … The Rangers concluded their tenth set of back to backs this season. … New York scratched goalkeeper Alexandar Georgiev, striker Greg McKegg and defender Brendan Smith.

UNTIL NEXT TIME:

Sharks: Visit the New York Islanders on Sunday

