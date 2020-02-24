Purdue Pharma launches campaign for users harmed by their opioids to file claims – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

– Purdue Pharma, the drug manufacturer responsible for OxyContin, launched an advertising campaign to inform people harmed by their prescription opioids where they can file claims against the company.

The $ 23.8 million campaign is part of Purdue's bankruptcy proceedings, as it seeks to resolve some 3,000 lawsuits for its role in the opioid crisis.

Notifying people who may have claims against a company is a standard part of a bankruptcy case. But Purdue's efforts, drawn up with the input of a committee of creditors and other interested parties and approved by a bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York, are unusually expansive.

The company has proposed an agreement that could be worth more than $ 10 billion over time, including the value of the medicines it produces with a contribution of at least $ 3 billion in cash from members of the Sackler family, owner of the company.

Approximately half of the states oppose that agreement, saying it does not do enough to hold the company or family accountable in an opioid crisis that has been linked to more than 430,000 deaths in the US. UU. In the last two decades.

Online ads that start on Monday direct people to a website where complaints can be made. The website says that users have until June 30, 2020 to submit "all claim proof forms."

Other versions will appear later in magazines, newspapers, television and radio, billboards, cinemas and other places so that people know they have until the end of June to file claims.

The ads are intended to reach 95% of US adults. UU., With those people who see or hear the ads an average of six times. Part of the plan also requires encouraging news coverage of claims requests.

The lawsuits against the company have been filed mainly by government entities.

But people harmed by the company can also file claims through the bankruptcy process.

It has not yet been resolved how much of an agreement may be available to private parties, or what people can receive a portion of it. For example, it is still subject to negotiations on whether people who used OxyContin illegally would be entitled to the same benefits as those who were prescribed the powerful drug and became addicted.

The core of the claims against Purdue is that the company aggressively marketed its medications to doctors in a misleading manner, minimizing addictive risks and exaggerating the benefits. The company stopped marketing OxyContin about two years ago.

