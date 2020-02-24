Priyanka Chopra will portray a convicted bioterrorist in & # 39; Sheela & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc400f6e6976a136817f5a42c520dfe8011% %MINIFYHTMLc400f6e6976a136817f5a42c520dfe8012%

The former star of & # 39; Quantico & # 39; Get the role of Ma Anand Sheela in the film directed by Barry Levinson a few weeks after it was announced that he would join & # 39; The Matrix 4 & # 39 ;.

Priyanka Chopra is to play the bio-terrorist Ma Anand Sheela in a new blunt film.

Barry Levinson will direct "Sheela"for Amazon Studios.

Chopra will play the personal secretary of Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, who was convicted of conspiring to poison the people of Oregon as part of an effort to prevent them from voting against him in a land rights election in what was known as the 1984 Rajneesh bioterrorist attack.

"Sheela" fled to Europe as a fugitive. She would later plead guilty to attempted murder and assault and was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

He served a total of 39 months behind bars.

Chopra will also appear in the last "Matrix"Movie, while" Rain Man "director Levinson has just completed the Holocaust boxing drama"Harry haft".