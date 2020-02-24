Premier League successes and failures: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang irreplaceable for Arsenal | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML4b32d5febe6eaeace0b9b48923ac014311% %MINIFYHTML4b32d5febe6eaeace0b9b48923ac014312%

Aubameyang irreplaceable for Arsenal

2:59 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory over Everton. %MINIFYHTML4b32d5febe6eaeace0b9b48923ac014313% %MINIFYHTML4b32d5febe6eaeace0b9b48923ac014314% FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Arsenal's victory over Everton.

There was more than one track from Thierry Henry on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first goal in Arsenal's 3-2 victory over Everton on Sunday. In fact, the end, clinically sideways in the far corner of David Luiz's ball, came directly from the playbook of the Arsenal legend.

It was the 16th goal of the Aubameyang Premier League season and led his account to 17 with what turned out to be the winner only 22 seconds after the break at Emirates Stadium. He is now at the level of Jamie Vardy at the top of this season's scoring lists. Since arriving in the Premier League in January 2018, no player has scored more goals.

%MINIFYHTML4b32d5febe6eaeace0b9b48923ac014315% %MINIFYHTML4b32d5febe6eaeace0b9b48923ac014316%

Mikel Arteta described Aubameyang as the "most important player,quot; of Arsenal in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, before the interrogation inevitably returned to its future. Aubameyang will enter the last year of his contract this summer, but the idea of ​​losing it is not something anyone in Arsenal is eager to entertain.

"In statistical terms, there is no doubt about the impact it has on this team," added Arteta, who also praised the 30-year-old's defensive work rate and spoke of his "commitment,quot; to the club and his team. teammates "As much as I can and what the club can, we will try to convince you to stay with us."

Nick wright

Lampard does double

2:50 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory against Tottenham. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Chelsea's victory against Tottenham.

Frank Lampard has doubled. Saturday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham means that their Chelsea boys are the first team to beat a team led by José Mourinho at home and away in the same season of the league.

Add the victory of the Carabao Cup last season, when the Lampard Derby eliminated Manchester United from Mourinho from the competition at Old Trafford, and the managers' face-to-face record is three out of three for the apprentice against the teacher.

Lampard was humble and wanted to minimize the tactical battle between him and his former Chelsea boss at his post-game press conference, but this was a significant victory. While Chelsea's configuration may not have surprised Tottenham as he did in December, his quick and aggressive approach was too much for his conservative opponents and affected by injuries.

This victory was also timely, after a worrying series of results.

Four Premier League games without a victory, and a longer run of only four victories in 14, had seen the young Chelsea team from Lampard, beaten by inconsistency and injuries themselves, wasting what had been a dominant advantage in the race to finish in the top four.

0:46 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says that the VAR mistake that saw Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso escape punishment for his challenge to César Azpilicueta "is not good enough." Chelsea boss Frank Lampard says that the VAR mistake that saw Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso escape punishment for his challenge to César Azpilicueta "is not good enough."

Lampard's reaction was to change the formation. It was a movement that could easily have been undermined when Mourinho revealed Friday that he had been told about Lampard's plans to switch to a three-man defense: "don't tell the sources." But he had previously worked for Chelsea this season, especially at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and forced Mourinho to modify his own configuration.

Lampard's other reaction was to change staff. There were four changes since the loss to Manchester United, with Olivier Giroud, Marcos Alonso, Mason Mount and Ross Barkley.

The result was emphatic, even if, as Lampard later said, a VAR error, a goal in his own late goal and some missed Chelsea opportunities affected the score. Mourinho may have known what was coming, but he couldn't find a way to stop it.

Peter Smith

Man Utd back in the mix

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Watford. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Manchester United's victory over Watford.

It has been a good week for Manchester United. A first league victory at Stamford Bridge since the last season of Sir Alex Ferguson in the club was followed by a decent, but uninspiring, performance in Bruges in the Europa League.

But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team left the best until the end, with the January signing Bruno Fernandes leading United beyond Watford and the league's consecutive victories for the third time this season to rekindle a qualifying challenge of the League of Champions who have failed too much. This season.

With the gap between the first four now with only three points, Solskjaer has challenged its players to advance in a series of matches that define the season. "Sometimes we have given ourselves a mountain to climb, winning games and then losing and not being consistent," the United coach said after Sunday's 3-0 victory at Old Trafford. "So to get six points, two clean sheets in six days in big.

0:56 Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Watford in Old Trafford while scoring his first goal for the club with a blatant penalty. Bruno Fernandes inspired Manchester United to a 3-0 victory over Watford in Old Trafford while scoring his first goal for the club with a blatant penalty.

"We want to be in the Champions League. We have four major games in the league: Everton, Manchester City, Tottenham, Sheffield United, all the teams at the top of the table. It's an important month for us."

United's inconsistencies have undermined his cause again and again, if they fail to address his Achilles heel this time, you cannot imagine many more opportunities to save something from this season

Jack Wilkinson

Mahrez rises above Leicester's boos

2:57 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Manchester City's victory over Leicester. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Manchester City's victory over Leicester.

Riyad Mahrez was booed by fans who used to shout his name at King Power Stadium on Saturday. The Algerian is possibly the most talented player in the history of Leicester. No one was more important for his historic Premier League triumph in 2016. But the way he left did not suit the locals and they let him know.

However, to his credit, Mahrez ended up rising above the teasing and establishing the decisive goal when, with only 10 minutes remaining, he took possession and led to Leicester's defense before passing an impeccably timed pass to Gabriel Jesus to apply the final. It was a moment of inspiration exactly when his side needed him.

He also crowned another excellent comprehensive performance of a player who enjoys his best season since he moved to the Etihad Stadium. So far, there have been seven goals and eight assists in 22 Premier League appearances. He is averaging a goal share for every 90 minutes played.

It is the kind of exit that made it so invaluable for Leicester, but now it is Manchester City who feels the benefits. Pep Guardiola will expect him to be at his best moment of inspiration when they face Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Nick wright

Bournemouth beaten and bruised by VAR

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's victory over Bournemouth. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Burnley's victory over Bournemouth.

"This can't happen to us again in the same game …"

You can live with having a goal discarded by VAR. The same can probably be said, almost for a second. But having two goals scored in crucial moments of a crucial game in the bet of a club to avoid relegation, and joining one of those goals voided by granting a penalty to the opposition, now that is really testing the resolution of a club .

Bournemouth seemed to have secured the leadership that his positive start at Turf Moor deserved when Joshua King joined Philip Billing's film, almost to be ruled out by a handball dispute. And when Jay Rodriguez doubled Burnley's lead with a penalty awarded by VAR seconds after Harry Wilson seemed to have dragged the level of Cherries, it was no surprise that Bournemouth's capitulation followed.

With 11 remaining games of the season and with only two buffer points in the relegation zone, Howe will hope that this blunt encounter with VAR does not leave lasting psychological damage in a group of players struggling to avoid the fall.

Jack wilkinson

Do or undo for Aston Villa

2:57 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Aston Villa. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Southampton's victory against Aston Villa.

Aston Villa showed almost no threat of attack against Southampton, while the Saints cut their defense at will.

However, the most worrying thing for Villa is that the wheels seem to be falling exactly when the stick must pull in the right direction.

Dean Smith's side faces what should be the exciting possibility of playing next Manchester City in the final of the Carabao Cup, his first final masterpiece since the FA Cup in 2015.

But the manager publicly expressed the spirit and struggle of his players after his lackluster display against the Saints, a bold move that will undoubtedly test the tender egos of his squad involved in a relegation battle.

After the 2-0 loss, Smith said: "Certainly, many players have played outside the team next week," before adding: "I just wanted to see more fight in the players, just show me that you care, show a little of passion for what you are doing. "

This feels like a decisive moment for Villa. On the one hand, the opportunity for cutlery offers an exciting new dawn; on the other, it blurs the cracks of a withered side that desperately needs inspiration.

Villa has the team to get rid of their struggles in the Premier League, perhaps with a trophy in hand as well, but they need to start showing their strength as a collective unit, rather than a collection of talented individuals.

Michael Boniface

Wolves acting at both ends of the field

2:58 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' victory over Norwich. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Wolves' victory over Norwich.

The headlines after the 3-0 victory of the Wolves over Norwich focused on the performances of the two strikers: Diogo Jota and Raúl Jiménez. The first has reached a purple patch with five goals in just four days: a hat-trick against Espanyol followed by a double against Norwich. The most impressive thing about his exhibition was his determination to lift his teammates after a 15-minute lethargic opening.

A dazzling race had already made the crowd stand up before it opened the marker with an orderly turn and ended. Jota was the talisman in Molineux, and it seems that he is taking his game to the next level. He was so close to making his first Premier League hat-trick, just to hit the post and see attack partner Jiménez smash in the rebound. That duo will continue to scare the defenses.

But it cannot be overlooked that the Wolves kept their third successive clean sheet. That race coincides with Willy Boly's return to the side after the injury and is his best defensive race in the top category since 1981! Despite Norwich's position on the table, his movement and attack game have caused problems for many teams this season. The wolves didn't let that happen.

Although the side of Nuno Espirito Santo only moved from the ninth to the eighth, the gap to the fifth place is now only two points and only the sixth. The wolves were put on the list for another European place and backed credible draws against Leicester and Manchester United with a resounding victory over a weaker side.

After a trip to Tottenham on Sunday, the Wolves have four games against teams threatened by the descent, and it would be a brave person to bet against them in one of the European competitions next season. They did not reach the march on Sunday and that should worry the Spurs, Manchester United, Sheffield United and even Chelsea in fourth place.

Matthew Storey

Blades' frustration tells a true story

2:55 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Sheffield United draw in Brighton. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of the Sheffield United draw in Brighton.

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder admitted that he can consider reaching the 40-point mark with 11 games remaining of the season as another achievement once the adrenaline of a frustrating day has faded.

And he had good reasons.

The praised style of Brighton's fluid football was sacrificed by the five defenders who came to defend, and showed how much the Blades have come with the respect that visiting teams now pay them in Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United felt frustrated at home, not for the first time this season, as they struggled to break down the visitors, but they still had to win through a good opportunity that Oli McBurnie missed after the break.

Wilder was full of praise for the persistence of his team despite the full-time whistle, knowing that it is exactly that relentless ethic that has forced opposition teams to put men behind the ball, and that he could still see the Blades playing football in the Champions League next season.

Ron Walker

Eagles outshine magpies, but Zaha's frustration again

2:58 FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Crystal Palace's victory over Crystal Palace. FREE TO SEE: Highlights of Crystal Palace's victory over Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace and Wilfried Zaha claim that fouls often get dirty frequently can fall on deaf or indifferent ears, but both Miguel Almiron and Jamaal Lascelles received yellow cards for crude challenges in the end and Allan Saint-Maximin was lucky not to receive the same punishment for a slide the tackle from behind.

However, the Eagles showed their multi-faceted attack skill, with many attacks derived from Zaha's fellow attackers, Jordan Ayew and Christian Benteke, while Zaha fought his double mark to make room and feed the players around him.

Roy Hodgson's hitherto shy side scored with his sixth shot at the goal of the game, surpassing in five minutes the five goal attempts they had achieved in their last two games. They also tied with their Newcastle opponents as the lowest scorers in the Premier League with 24, after being the worst in the league.

Hodgson knows, and admitted, that the Eagles could and should have become more clinically and made the game safe long before the last minutes, but in terms of possibilities created, they improved a lot.

On the other hand, the less said about Newcastle's progress, the better. His threat of attack was less blunt than nonexistent and Steve Bruce, sadly, admitted that he will eventually have to change things, possibly meaning a move towards the wing for the failed leader Joelinton and give Dwight Gayle, Yoshinori Muto more play time or Andy Carroll in the role of lone striker.

Joelinton tested Vicente Guaita with a powerful long-range effort (Newcastle's only two shots were from outside the area), but the 23-year-old Brazilian is probably better prepared from the line of fire, given the heavy expectations of Toon in Newcastle. shirt number nine

Max Mathews