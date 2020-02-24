Premier League darts: good week, bad week | Darts news





Michael Smith wins again in the Premier League

%MINIFYHTMLa7d9dfc23b22db05b61735b9eb3d965411% %MINIFYHTMLa7d9dfc23b22db05b61735b9eb3d965412%

Every week during the 2020 season of the Premier League of Darts, we review the action and reflect on the winners and losers.

6:08 Check out what happened on the third night of the Premier League Darts in Cardiff Check out what happened on the third night of the Premier League Darts in Cardiff

Who shot?

Michael Smith

Bully Boy had not tried the Premier League victory since last March when he was addressing Cardiff, but he broke his streak of 10 wins without style by dispatching home favorite Jonny Clayton.

The 2018 runner-up must have been asking what else he could do, after delivering a 6-2 lead against Gerwyn Price the previous week, but he made sure he finished work in the Welsh capital, raiding a 7-1 win.

Statistics make an impressive reading from Smith's perspective. The St Helens pitcher averaged 105.51, and hit 63.64 percent in doubles.

When Michael Smith is in that kind of form, not many dart players on the planet can live with him.

1:33 Smith expressed relief after winning a defeated victory Smith expressed relief after winning a defeated victory

Glen Durrant

It's been just over two weeks since Duzza revealed it to Sky sports I would be delighted if you avoid a ninth place in the Premier League this season.

I could hardly have imagined that after three rounds, I would be sitting at the top of the standings.

However, here we are, and the three-time Lakeside champion undoubtedly deserves his place at the summit.

After fighting to win a draw with Fallon Sherrock in Nottingham, he left and practiced in his duplication below par. It certainly worked great. His 53.85 percent hit rate in the finals was the cornerstone of his 7-4 victory over Gary Anderson in Cardiff.

"I'm in a great place right now, I never thought I would be the best in the Premier League at any time in my career," he smiled after the victory.

You have every right to be smiling at this time.

Peter Wright

The world champion has had an emphatic start until 2020. After supplementing the Sid Waddell Trophy by winning the Masters, he added even more covered with a Players Championship title on Saturday.

That followed a victory over Rob Cross in Cardiff in which he averaged 101.95.

His 7-5 loss to Michael van Gerwen on the opening night of the Premier League is the only televised spot on his 2020 CV to date. He has certainly set the bar at a huge height for the rest of the year.

Snake bite seems to be driven by its advance in the Ally Pally. A focused snake bite is a formidable proposal for any opponent.

1:14 Wright reacts to his victory over Rob Cross Wright reacts to his victory over Rob Cross

Work to do …

Jonny Clayton

The ferret scratched his head.

Everything was going great: his debut in the Premier League had a great start. He had claimed the initial stretch against Michael Smith, after receiving a hero's welcome at the Motorpoint Arena.

But blink and you'll miss Bully Boy.

A few minutes later, he was trotting off the stage at the end of a 7-1 hit.

The strangest aspect for player number 17 was that he had not played so badly. An average of 97.44 would see it being competitive in the vast majority of PDC games.

Now that you've seen the required standard in the Premier League, you'll be eager to improve your game.

1:44 Jonny Clayton received an excellent reception from the Welsh crowd Jonny Clayton received an excellent reception from the Welsh crowd

Challengers

It has been widely accepted that the Contenders / Challengers concept has injected life into the Premier League, and the format keeps the tournament fresh.

However, the elephant in the room remains; So far in 12 games, none of the players in question have managed to get a victory.

Of course, they are at a disadvantage because the stars & # 39; complete & # 39; The Premier League are more experienced and play against the big crowds week after week.

Next is William O & # 39; Connor in Dublin, who will face world number 1 Michael van Gerwen in Liffeyside.

Can the Magpie find his World Cup form to stun the current Premier League champion?

Can the native of Limerick O & # 39; Connor become the first Challenger to prove victory in the Premier League?

Premier League Night Four Fixtures, 3Arena, Dublin Glen Durrant vs. Nathan Aspinall Rob Cross vs. Gary Anderson Daryl Gurney v Michael Smith William O & # 39; Connor v Michael van Gerwen Gerwyn Price v Peter Wright

Premier League darts live Live

Michael van Gerwen

For the first time since 2011, Van Gerwen will enter in March without a PDC title of the current season that is already under his belt. That was confirmed with his final 8-7 loss to Price in Wigan on Sunday.

In what was a perfectly respectable career for the decisive one during which he hit a nine-darter, his "drought,quot; of trophies represents, however, a drop in the incredibly high standards he sets for himself.

This followed Thursday's loss by the Premier League 7-5 against Nathan Aspinall, the first defeat of the Green Machine campaign.

It is the second time since 2014 that it does not have the World Championship title or the World Matchplay title. Is the gap between the Dutch and the persecution group getting smaller and smaller?

As the world's number 1 adapts to its new darts, it will seek to make an important statement in the coming weeks.

Expect an emphatic response.

MVG will seek to flex your muscle in the coming weeks

Check out the daily darts news at skysports.com/darts, our mobile app and our Twitter account @skysportsdarts.

Premier League coverage continues on Thursday, February 27 in Dublin at 7 p.m. Main event of Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports with William O & # 39; Connor against Michael van Gerwen. Don't forget, coverage continues every Thursday until the Play-Offs in London on May 21.