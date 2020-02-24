Prairie Mountain Media buys Greeley Tribune – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3811% %MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3812%

Prairie Mountain Media, a subsidiary of Media News Group that owns several newspapers and Front Range sites, has reached an agreement to purchase the Greeley Tribune from Swift Communications.

%MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3813% %MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3814%

"The Greeley Tribune has an incredible history and we look forward to supporting the publication with our team of experienced newspaper executives and corporate resources at MNG," said Al Manzi, president and CEO of Prairie Mountain Media. "Our goals are simple: manage sustainable newspapers so that they are available to serve their local communities in the future."

%MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3815% %MINIFYHTML5ab6035edab157eb5fed058bcaf7ae3816%

Media News Group will take possession of the Tribune, founded in 1870 and acquired by Swift Communications in 1977, on March 1.

"With this change, Greeley Tribune, its staff and the community will benefit from the many resources MNG has in the region, in addition to benefiting the long-term interests of both companies," said Bill Waters, president and CEO of Swift. Communications

The Tribune joins the other 22 publications owned and operated by Boulder-based Prairie Mountain Media, which include Boulder Daily Camera, Longmont Times-Call, Loveland Reporter-Herald, Sterling Journal-Advocate and Fort-Morgan Times. Prairie Mountain also operates the Lehman Printing Center in Berthoud.

Prairie Mountain Media publications have served their communities for over 100 years.