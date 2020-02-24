Pop Smoke's family plans a private meeting in Brooklyn

%MINIFYHTML0f9374fdd2b831e1aa9c1923e21528b011% %MINIFYHTML0f9374fdd2b831e1aa9c1923e21528b012%

Instagram

One source shares that the deceased rapper's family is currently dealing with some final formal matters before taking him back to his native Brooklyn for a private meeting this weekend.

Up News Info –

Pop SmokeLoved ones are ready to remember the deceased rapper this weekend. According to a new report, the private meeting will take place this Sunday, March 1, in his native Brooklyn.

A source shares with TMZ that the Pop Smoke family is dealing with some final formal businesses. Then they will take their body to New York soon, where they will celebrate the prayer and grieving service.

%MINIFYHTML0f9374fdd2b831e1aa9c1923e21528b013% %MINIFYHTML0f9374fdd2b831e1aa9c1923e21528b014%

The site, however, adds that the next memory will not be a memorial service or a burial for Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. His family plans to keep that at a later date.

%MINIFYHTML0f9374fdd2b831e1aa9c1923e21528b015% %MINIFYHTML0f9374fdd2b831e1aa9c1923e21528b016%

Pop Smoke died after being shot dead by masked men at his home in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 19 in a home robbery. He was then taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Initial reports said it was a robbery that went wrong. However, according to the people who had seen the surveillance camera, it seemed a specific blow because the men who broke into the house did not seem to carry anything when they left.

It was speculated that Pop Smoke was created after police confirmed that the 911 call about the theft at the Hollywood Hills house where he was staying came from another state. Speaking to the press, Los Angeles Police Department Captain Steve Lurie revealed that the police received a call just before 5 a.m. ET from "someone in the east" who reported that one of his friends' houses was being assaulted and that one of the suspects was armed with a gun.

Lurie also stated that the person who called 911 had been in contact with someone in the house during the incident and that between two and six people broke into the house. However, it remains unknown if it was a targeted or random attack.