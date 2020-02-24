Police look for suspects in connection with theft – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a suspected woman wanted in connection with the theft.
This happened on Wednesday, February 12 in the 3400 block of Riopelle Street, on the east side of the city.
The suspect went to a local restaurant and picked up a large catering order.
Two restaurant workers helped her load the consumer goods in her car. After loading the car, the suspect left in a red Grand Prix without paying.
The day before this happened, the suspect had made the catering order over the phone and left a phone number that said he would call back with a credit card number to pay.
When the restaurant tried to contact the suspect, they could not locate her.
The suspect is described as a black woman, between 30 and 40 years old, wearing a yellow wool cap, a yellow coat up to the waist with a hood, a multicolored dress and tan boots. Driving a four-door red Pontiac Grand Prix 2004 with a white Michigan license plate number EEB3845.
Anyone who has information about this crime should contact the seventh Detroit Police Department site at 313-596-5740 by CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
