Police look for suspects in a robbery of an unarmed family dollar – Up News Info Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (Up News Info DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking public assistance to locate a wanted suspect in connection with an unarmed robbery.

It happened at 7:30 p.m. February 18 on the east side of the city.

Police say the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store located in the 14600 block of Mack Avenue and went to the laundry hall and stole the detergent capsules.

The suspect tries to leave when two employees stop him, police say.

The suspect assaulted the two employees and left the place on foot.

Police say no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black man, of medium constitution, with a gray hat, black vest with gray sleeves and black pants.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the Fifth Investigation Unit of the Detroit Police Precinct at 313-596-5540 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

