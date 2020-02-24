Police look for a gunman who shot a woman in a minivan near I-35 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Home Local News Police look for a gunman who shot a woman in a minivan...

Police look for a gunman who shot a woman in a minivan near I-35

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the man who fired a rifle at a minivan late at night, hitting a woman inside near Interstate-35.

A man inside the minivan was not shot, but his vehicle crashed.

Both were taken to the hospital where police help the woman receive treatment for at least one gunshot wound.

Police said they still do not know if the victims and the suspect know each other.

