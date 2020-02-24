Police look for a gunman who shot a woman in a minivan near I-35 – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are looking for the man who fired a rifle at a minivan late at night, hitting a woman inside near Interstate-35.

A man inside the minivan was not shot, but his vehicle crashed.

%MINIFYHTMLc47f32964c604f39d55d7687bff5f54413% %MINIFYHTMLc47f32964c604f39d55d7687bff5f54414%

Both were taken to the hospital where police help the woman receive treatment for at least one gunshot wound.

%MINIFYHTMLc47f32964c604f39d55d7687bff5f54415% %MINIFYHTMLc47f32964c604f39d55d7687bff5f54416%

Police said they still do not know if the victims and the suspect know each other.