Police connected to 6ix9ine and Nine Trey Gangstas will be sentenced next month

Bradley Lamb
Sergeant Arlicia Robinson, a policeman who was caught in the middle of the Tekashi 6ix9ine case, Nine Trey Bloods RICO, will be sentenced next month in court.

Robinson was kidnapped by her own boyfriend, who involved her in the circle of drug traffickers in the gang.

Kristian Cruz, a drug dealer from Nine Trey who cooperated with the government, revealed under oath that he had hired a sergeant to transport drugs because he believed she could do the job without raising suspicion from the authorities.

