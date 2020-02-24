Police connected to 6ix9ine and Nine Trey Gangstas will be sentenced next month

Sergeant Arlicia Robinson, a policeman who was caught in the middle of the Tekashi 6ix9ine case, Nine Trey Bloods RICO, will be sentenced next month in court.

Robinson was kidnapped by her own boyfriend, who involved her in the circle of drug traffickers in the gang.

Kristian Cruz, a drug dealer from Nine Trey who cooperated with the government, revealed under oath that he had hired a sergeant to transport drugs because he believed she could do the job without raising suspicion from the authorities.

"[The] sergeant was a friend of your girlfriend. She was a New York police sergeant, I think?" Attorney Eylan Schulman, who represents the accused gang member of Nine Trey, Aljermiah "Nuke,quot; Mack asked Cruz.

"Yes," he replied.

The sergeant was later identified as Arlicia Robinson. Robinson appeared in court and pleaded guilty to a felony of possession with the intention of manufacturing, distributing or dispensing a controlled substance in November 2019. According to AllHipHop, his court date was scheduled for March 27.