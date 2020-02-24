Police: a man in a stolen vehicle was seriously injured after causing a frontal crash – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Wyoming, Minnesota police say that a 22-year-old man was seriously injured after causing a frontal crash with a stolen vehicle.

According to the Wyoming police, the accident happened around 6 a.m. on highway 61 northbound. There, a 22-year-old driver in a stolen vehicle crossed the center line and hit another vehicle.

Police say the 22-year-old man was stolen two hours earlier in Shafer, Minnesota. He was flown from the scene with serious injuries.

The woman driver of the other vehicle was taken to an area hospital for evaluation.

Police say there was no persecution at the time of the accident. There were no other passengers involved.

The charges are pending for the 22-year-old man.