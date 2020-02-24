Plano's voluntary worship leader secretly catches an 11-year-old girl through social media, sexually assaults her – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

FLAT (CBSDFW.COM) – A man who volunteered as a worship leader in a Plano church was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to a Child's Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Everardo Raúl Sánchez-Cabrera, 45, of Plano, volunteered as a worship leader in the same church where his victim and his family attended. In early 2019, without the knowledge of the victim's parents, Sánchez-Cabrera began communicating with the 11-year-old victim through social networks.

After several months of communicating through social networks, Sánchez-Cabrera asked him to meet secretly with him. Sánchez-Cabrera picked up the victim and took her home, where he sexually assaulted her.

The victim told her parents about sexual assault after they expressed concerns about their sad and fearful behavior. Plano police detective Catherine Foreman investigated the case. The boy was interviewed forensically at the Collin County Children's Advocacy Center and revealed details about the sexual assault.

“We hope that our church leaders, including volunteers, will be role models and teachers; No predators Those who take advantage of children must face the consequences, ”Willis added after the sentence.

Sánchez-Cabrera pleaded guilty, and after hearing evidence, Judge Angela Tucker assessed her punishment.