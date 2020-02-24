Phanatic's mascot takes on a new look as Phillies and the creators get tangled up – Up News Info

Home Local News Phanatic's mascot takes on a new look as Phillies and the creators...

CLEARWATER, Florida. He is 42 years old, a little out of shape and clearly has no spring chicken. But clearly there is no one more popular in the field for the Philadelphia Phillies than the Phanatic.

That's why all eyes on the baseball stadium were on the furry mascot on Sunday for the big revelation: it has changed its image this year in the middle of a legal fight between the team and its creators.

The renewal presented before the Phillies played against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their first spring training game includes non-flying feathers instead of skin-colored arms, stars that delineate the eyes, a larger back and a light blue tail , blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.

However, do not look for any change in the Phanatic joker's approach.

Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the pet, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that "he is still the same old Phanatic, only with a little more sashay." He pointed out that the color of the coat, the sweater, the hat and the general appearance of the pet "have changed a bit over the years."

