Phanatic's mascot takes on a new look as Phillies and the creators get tangled up – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTMLefce0b5956a5d8f5ada7357e7fc4fc2b11% %MINIFYHTMLefce0b5956a5d8f5ada7357e7fc4fc2b12%

CLEARWATER, Florida. He is 42 years old, a little out of shape and clearly has no spring chicken. But clearly there is no one more popular in the field for the Philadelphia Phillies than the Phanatic.

%MINIFYHTMLefce0b5956a5d8f5ada7357e7fc4fc2b13% %MINIFYHTMLefce0b5956a5d8f5ada7357e7fc4fc2b14%

That's why all eyes on the baseball stadium were on the furry mascot on Sunday for the big revelation: it has changed its image this year in the middle of a legal fight between the team and its creators.

%MINIFYHTMLefce0b5956a5d8f5ada7357e7fc4fc2b15% %MINIFYHTMLefce0b5956a5d8f5ada7357e7fc4fc2b16%

The renewal presented before the Phillies played against the Pittsburgh Pirates in their first spring training game includes non-flying feathers instead of skin-colored arms, stars that delineate the eyes, a larger back and a light blue tail , blue socks with red shoes, plus a set of scales under the arms.

However, do not look for any change in the Phanatic joker's approach.

Tom Burgoyne, the man behind the pet, tells The Philadelphia Inquirer that "he is still the same old Phanatic, only with a little more sashay." He pointed out that the color of the coat, the sweater, the hat and the general appearance of the pet "have changed a bit over the years."

The first criticisms were mixed. Some eagle-eyed fans liked the previous version more, others said the changes were not so important.

The team and the creators of the pet have been training in court before the June 15 expiration of a 35-year copyright agreement. Designers Bonnie Erickson and Wayde Harrison, who also created the famous Muppet Miss Piggy, say they alone created Phanatic's character and backstory when they were hired to create the costume in 1978.

The Phillies argue that the baseball franchise is as responsible for the success of the pet as the puppet couple.