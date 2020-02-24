Pete Davidson says he won't leave for a while after Kaia Gerber's breakup

%MINIFYHTML6fd25d86ac33a704b787185e6022abd311% %MINIFYHTML6fd25d86ac33a704b787185e6022abd312%

The star of & # 39; Saturday Night Live & # 39; He admits that he loves being in a relationship because & # 39; is an escape from life & # 39 ;, but declares that now & # 39; will try to stay away from that & # 39 ;.

Pete Davidson wouldn't date anyone for a while. More than a month after breaking with the model Kaia Gerber, the cast member of "Saturday night live"He opened up about his past relationships and explained why he will now focus on himself.

In an interview posted on YouTube on Monday, February 24, the 26-year-old funny man confessed to having received Charlamagne Tha God: "I don't go out for a while. Unless I know the love of my life." When he pressed himself further, he replied: "What can I say? I love love, but I'm done with that. I'm going to try to get away from it. It's a lot."

Elaborating on his declaration of "love love", the "What men want"The actor admitted:" I love being in a relationship. I love doing things and Netflixing and going out, dining out. I love that shit. It makes me very happy. It is also an escape from life when you have, like, a partner. It's fun. "He added:" It's nice to have a lady nearby. "

When asked about his relationship with Gerber, Davidson said why he failed. "We were dating for a few months and she is very young and I am going through many things," he reasoned. "I should be having fun and fuck. I shouldn't have to worry about some guy who has problems and fuck … It just wasn't like the right place or the right time."

Despite the breakup, the comedian has nothing but praise for the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. "Beautiful, smarter than me," he said of the 18-year-old model. "If someone was worried that I was too smart or advanced for her, I didn't have to worry at all. She was much, much smarter than me."

In another part of the interview, Davidson also shared what he had learned "in general" from his failed romances with Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale Y Margaret Qualley among others. "I think you grow a lot as a person," he said. "I learned a lot from the amazing girls I've been with, and they're all great. So I think you just grow up, you become a better version of yourself, because you learn something from everyone."

"I have been very fortunate and fortunate to date some really wonderful, beautiful, great and talented women and with that comes [drama in the public eye], unfortunately," he continued explaining. "So I am aware that there are s ***, but I think I get a little harder than most. But that comes with the territory."