Pete Davidson says he will soon leave SNL. It's a "killer show,quot;!

Looks like Pete Davidson leaves Saturday Night Live sooner rather than later! The young comedian revealed that he really "really wanted me to be mine last year."

During an interview with Charlamagne, Pete shared that he is seriously thinking about moving on to other projects after years at SNL.

The one-hour interview included topics such as Pete's very public love life, but also his work on the long-standing comedy show and plans to take on better and bigger things.

Personally I personally think I should end that program because they make fun of me on it. I get it. I only have cold open political arguments; I'm just weekend update jokes, "he shared.

Then he confessed that it is difficult to say ‘which side you are on. I have a feeling in that building where I don't know which team I really am. I really wanted last year to be the last one, but I'm still close and I'm trying to eliminate it. "

While many things have changed throughout his time at SNL, there is one thing that has remained constant, however.

Pete shared that his relationship with the creator of the Emmy-winning program, Lorne Michaels, remains the same.

He described Lorne as "the best," and the best, has treated me with nothing but love and is just a father to me. "

However, when it comes to his co-stars, things are completely different and there is a lot of competitiveness among everyone and there is no real friendship or closeness of any kind.

He said that ‘As for everyone else, it is a ruthless spectacle. Everyone (in SNL) wants to be next. It is not loving and affectionate. You will not be pampered there. They won't give an f ** k at the end of the day. "



