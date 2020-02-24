Person hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle on the LBJ highway in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A person has been hospitalized after being hit by at least one vehicle on the LBJ in Dallas on Monday morning.

The accident happened just before 4 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the highway near Abrams Road.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in unknown conditions. Police have not said where the victim was when he was beaten.

The images of the scene show that at least two vehicles were involved in the accident, but it is not known which vehicle could have hit the victim.

The eastbound lanes of LBJ Freeway near Abrams Road have been closed for cleaning and investigation.

This is a story in development and will be updated.