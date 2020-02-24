Pelosi travels through Chinatown in San Francisco to calm fears of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – The president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, walked through the Chinatown district of San Francisco on Monday, trying to calm fears about the current outbreak of the coronavirus that has kept customers out of stores , restaurants and tourists away from the streets.

Throughout the San Francisco Bay area, Asian-American-owned stores and restaurants have seen a decline in business since the disease began to spread rapidly in Wuhan, China, last month.

At the typical Shooting Star Cafe on Webster Street in Oakland, the tables were empty during lunchtime last week. The owner says it has been like this every day recently.

"In addition to the locals that are not coming, many people are trying to avoid Chinatown in general and Asians, I would say," said co-owner Sunny Wong.

The same has been true in the Chinatown of San Francisco, an important tourist destination, and Pelosi hoped that his visit would help restore the hustle and bustle of the neighborhood.

"It's exciting to be here, especially right now," Pelosi said as she walked surrounded by media and spectators. “To be able to unify with our community.

We want to be attentive to what could be on the horizon: what is in other places. We want to be careful how we treat it (coronavirus). But we do want to tell people, come to Chinatown. Here we are, again, careful, safe, and join us. ”

Ironically, while Pelosi walked through the district, the lights were off in most businesses and restaurants. Pacific Gas & Electric was suffering a power outage in almost 1,700 customers in the district.

But the power cut did not diminish the gratitude of the merchants who met Pelosi. Tane Chan, owner of The Wok Shop in Grant, felt overwhelmed by emotions and hugged the Announcer with tears in his eyes.

Pelosi also toured the Golden Gate Fortune Cookie with owner Kevin Chan.

"Our business is very, very honest," Chan said of Pelosi's visit. “We are very honored to have Madame Speaker here to support us. The virus is happening and she came here to clarify that we are very safe here. "