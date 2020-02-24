Oilers superstar Connor McDavid returns from an injury and, of course, scores

If you thought Connor McDavid might be a little rusty after being out for two weeks with an injury, think again.

The Oilers superstar resumed right where he left with a goal and two assists in a 4-2 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday night. The goal, its 31st year, was a beauty.

McDavid picked up the loose disc in his own area, skated to the end of the ice in a 2-on-1 and hit the Kings goalkeeper Cal Petersen, who was totally deceived.

He also helped in the goals scored by Leon Draisaitl and Josh Archibald to bring his points count to three at night and 81 in the season.

The 23-year-old had been sidelined with a quad injury since February 8 when he collided awkwardly with the defense of the Dante Fabbro Predators. At that time, the Oilers called him a "bruised knee,quot; and said he could even return for his next game, but then said he would be out two or three weeks. Edmonton coach Dave Tippett told reporters just hours before Sunday's game that McDavid would be back in the lineup.

The performance against the Kings continued what has been another stellar season for McDavid, who is fourth in the NHL in points this year. His teammate Draisaitl leads the league with 98.

Their return is also crucial to the hopes of the Oilers playoffs, as Sunday night's victory led them to second place in the Pacific division. Calgary and Arizona remain in the chase, just three points from Edmonton with less than a month and a half in the season.