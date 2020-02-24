Officials look for an inmate who escaped from the Acton conservation camp – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) are looking for an inmate who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County on Monday.

According to the CDCR, the 19-year-old Christian Ledon minimum security inmate did not check with the staff in the dining room during the inmate count around 7:00 a.m.

He was last seen at 5:05 a.m. during a recount, CDCR officials said.

Ledon committed to the CDCR on May 30, 2019, in San Diego County to serve a four-year sentence for second-degree robbery and was scheduled to be released in July 2021.

He is described as a Hispanic man, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 154 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

The CDCR Correctional Safety Office, CAL FIRE, the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies were notified and are helping with the search.

Anyone who sees Ledon should contact 911 or law enforcement immediately. Anyone with information about Ledon's location should contact the Acton Conservation Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113.