Oakland's fired police chief Kirkpatrick says the sudden termination was in retaliation – Up News Info San Francisco

%MINIFYHTMLbbb231339273b03f853023a70b75541911% %MINIFYHTMLbbb231339273b03f853023a70b75541912%

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland's fired police chief, Anne Kirkpatrick, was fighting her sudden termination on Monday, telling KPIX 5 that she feels surprised and wants an investigation by the Department of Justice on city actions.

The former Oakland High Police said she was surprised when Mayor Libby Schaaf personally went to his house to tell him he was fired last week.

%MINIFYHTMLbbb231339273b03f853023a70b75541913% %MINIFYHTMLbbb231339273b03f853023a70b75541914%

During an interview on Monday, Kirkpatrick responded, feeling that a problem he had with a member of the Oakland Police Commission could have led to his dismissal.

%MINIFYHTMLbbb231339273b03f853023a70b75541915% %MINIFYHTMLbbb231339273b03f853023a70b75541916%

READ ALSO:

The sudden movement of the Oakland Police Commission and Mayor Schaaf occurred Thursday night. The seven elected volunteer members of the Oakland Police Commission have the power to fire a causeless police chief with the approval of the mayor.

Kirkpatrick told KPIX 5 that he had received positive comments from both the mayor and the federal monitor.

"The mayor praises me but I get fired. I don't understand," Kirkpatrick said. “Even the federal monitor, who was here with me three weeks ago, tells me at his closing meeting, one by one; he said: ‘Anne, you're deep in the red zone. If you are a football fan like me, it means you are very close to the goal line. "

The termination has left the former boss shaken.

"I'm sad. I am ashamed. I am humiliated by that. But I will accept it. I'll keep going, ”said Kirkpatrick.

The Oakland Police Officers Association has publicly expressed disappointment at the dismissal. Kirkpatrick said that in his 38 years of law enforcement, he was never close to being fired.

KPIX asked Kirkpatrick what he planned to do next.

"Well, there still has to be a voice that is willing to tell the truth," Kirkpatrick replied. “I will ask the Department of Justice to enter and open an investigation on this entire reform process. Because something is wrong. "

Kirkpatrick said he supports all of his trial calls, specifically when he refused to fire four Oakland policemen for Joshua Pawlik's shot dead, even when a federal monitor overseeing the department and the city police commission asked for the dismissal .

"My integrity is not for sale," Kirkpatrick said. "I make my calls, whether in the shooting or not."

Kirkpatrick told KPIX that he believes in the citizen oversight committee and supports him, but asks where the checks and balances are.

“They can be commissioned advisors, who are the majority of police commissions. Some commissions have authority over discipline. But having the authority to fire the police chief is an extraordinary power that I think even Oakland residents are surprised. ”

Kirkpatrick also said he was asked to do a favor to a police commissioner. When he refused, he asked the city and intervened because he was worried about reprisals.

The former boss promised that more details would be given soon.