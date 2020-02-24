Nurses from the Reina del Napa Valley Hospital authorize a possible strike – Up News Info San Francisco

NAPA (KPIX 5) – The nurses at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa are ready to leave work if they cannot reach an agreement with a new contract.

With 98 percent, nurses voted to authorize a strike, if necessary. If a strike is called, the hospital would receive a 10-day notice.

Members of the National Nurses Association of California, National Nurses United, said they need better salaries and benefits to recruit and retain experienced nurses, and to ensure safe levels of personnel.

The St. Joseph Health System, which operates the Queen of the Valley, told KPIX 5 that it has reached tentative agreements with the union on some issues, during the last nine months of negotiation, and is committed to providing nurses with compensation competitive

The hospital system said in a statement: “We would be disappointed if the union calls for an expensive strike for our nurses. If a strike occurs, the hospital has a detailed operational plan to ensure that we can continue to provide the best care to our patients. "

Negotiations will resume next week.