Nuggets beat T-Wolves, spoil Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez – Up News Info

An early referendum was offered on the Denver trade deadline agreement that shook the locker room just a few weeks ago.

And the returns, at least from Denver's perspective, were promising.

Gary Harris harassed Malik Beasley, now the Minnesota lead guard, and the Nuggets drilled the Timberwolves 128-116 on Sunday at the Pepsi Center to improve to 39-18. Beasley finished with 17 points in 6 of 13 shots and eight rebounds, but Harris's tenacious defense minimized his impact.

"You know, Malik, very lively, nice, talking a lot, and I think it was something that Gary, like he does every night, but this one was a little more special, having the opportunity to go out and lock him up, The coach of the Nuggets, Michael Malone, said about the confrontation.

Denver was led by 25 points from Paul Millsap, the peak of the season, along with 24 points from the star Nikola Jokic. Both delighted in Minnesota's overwhelming presence, dominating the interior when the Nuggets contributed 76 points in the paint.

"I saw a lot of film in the last two days, trying to solve it, seeing how I can improve, trying to read (Jokic) a little more," Millsap said. "I've been out of the lineup for a while, trying to keep up."

Jamal Murray added 19 points as part of the 58 percent effort of the Nuggets, and Harris's total of 13 points included two triples.

The Denver defense came in the third quarter after a leaking first half. The Nuggets kept the T-Wolves at just 22 points while they swarmed and brought a physical defense mark to the contest. On the other end, Millsap and Jokic continued to expose the Minnesota front track, finally forging a 97-87 lead in the fourth quarter.

Beasley was engaged at all times, punching and celebrating after several large Minnesota baskets. No one could blame him if this were a game he really wanted to win.

“It was like practice. It was strange, ”Beasley said later. "I'm angry because we lost, sincerely, right now. That's all I can think about it."

I just didn't have enough help, since Minnesota lacked the stars Karl-Anthony Towns and D & # 39; Angelo Russell.

The loss of the Nuggets on Friday in Oklahoma City raised questions about the team's rotations now that the list is as healthy as it has been in months.

"That is the big question right now," Malone said before the game. "Do you try to use the depth of quality that we have, or do you say that in the absence of 26, we are really going to reduce this rotation? My fear with that is that, when we get to the playoffs, we will be empty. And then I don't want to get to the playoffs this year. We want to make a deep career. "

The bank scored 40 points, led by the resounding efforts of Monte Morris, Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee. The three gave form and cohesion to the reserve unit while Malone continues to play with his rotations.

Sunday marked the return of Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez less than three weeks after the Nuggets changed the duo, along with Jarred Vanderbilt, to Minnesota. Both were welcomed with warm welcome during the players' presentations, and that continued later during a brief tribute video.

Hernangomez managed just seven points in 2 of 9 shots in 27 minutes.

But Malone, reflecting on the movement, believed that the exchange was more about circumstances than about his abilities.

"A thousand percent, those boys are talented players," Malone said. "And they both have 35 minutes a night or more, and they weren't going to have that opportunity here. Then it had nothing to do with them being good enough or not good enough. It was when you had a list that went to the semifinals of the Western Conference last year and has high expectations for this year, it just made it a little harder for those boys to get the minutes they wanted. ”

Beasley went through two separate shooting sessions on Sunday in anticipation of his return. His coach, Ryan Saunders, said it was nothing out of the ordinary, even if it is not conventional by NBA standards.

"If he thought it was something out of the ordinary for him, then he could have a conversation," Saunders said. “But hey, I arrive at the office early, sometimes I stay late. And he's getting his shoot early in the morning, then he's getting his night shoot. "

The defense was optional during a first half burning barn. The Nuggets took a 73-65 lead at halftime after shooting 68 percent from the field and scoring 42 points in the paint during the first two quarters.

Millsap had 19 points in the first half of the team, combining with Jokic and Murray for 44 points in just four missed shots. But Denver's defensive containment was not there. Beasley finished half with 12 points, while Keland Martin set the pace for Minnesota's reserves with 19.

Minnesota also converted eight turnovers in 14 points to keep the game tight.