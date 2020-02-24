NSF created 260 Nobel prizes; India must reply – Latest news

Basic scientific research was crucial for the economic advancement of the USA. UU., And it will be for India, says Professor Subra Suresh, a graduate of IIT Madras and one of the world's leading scientists.

He notes that the National Science Foundation (NSF) in the United States, which he directed for three years between 2010 and 2013, has funded research that has led to 260 American Nobel Prize winners.

The NSF, founded in 1950, funds basic research and currently has an annual budget of $ 8 billion. The foundation's website says it is a major driver of the US economy. UU., Improves the security of the nation and promotes knowledge to maintain global leadership.

“You can call it basic science, but most of those findings have led to industrial applications. The Nobel Prize in physics, biology and chemistry led to so many applications, from pharmacy to space and instrumentation, ”says Suresh, MIT professor, president of Carnegie Mellon University, and since 2018 he is president of the prestigious Nanyang Technological University from Singapore (NTU). )

He says it is very difficult to predict whether any research that is being funded by the NSF would provide a return on investment a few years later. “Science, if you can predict it, you are not doing the most innovative research. But even research that is perceived as unhelpful often ends up being extremely useful, "he says.

He points out that the British mathematician GH Hardy, who was an advisor to the Indian genius of India Srinivasa Ramanujan at the University of Cambridge, never wanted to do any research that had any practical application. He felt that if he had any application, he would be polluting pure science. “But it turned out that every job he did had some important application. Number theory has important applications in cybersecurity today, ”says Suresh.

NASA's work, he says, is basic research in astrophysics. “Einstein's theory of relativity and gravitational waves can be called purely academic research. But without many of these things, space programs and technology would not have evolved. Based on a great experience with NSF funds, I think it is very artificial to differentiate between basic research and applied research, ”he says.

He then says that it is very important for a country of the size and scale of India to support basic research. “If we can do that, we can apply them in areas, for example, in rural India, in the way it was not possible to do it in the United States or Europe. That benefits hundreds of millions of people, ”he says.

NSF, he says, even funded a Princeton professor, Andrew Wiles, to try to solve Fermat's last theorem, something that mathematicians had not solved in 200 years. It took Wiles more than a decade to solve. “Even if it didn't have a practical application, it pushes the limits of the human intellect, in the same way that philosophy, music and art do. Can India be without music, philosophy or art? So why push the limits of the human intellect through basic science would be different? Suresh asks.

