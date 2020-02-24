Novak Djokovic says we will miss Roger Federer after his recent knee surgery | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic: "I really don't like to see anyone go through surgery. I've already been through that once, and I hope it's the last time in my life."





Novak Djokovic (L) expects Roger Federer to recover quickly from knee surgery

Novak Djokovic admits Roger Federer will be missed after the Swiss announced that he would miss a series of tournaments, including the French Open in May, after undergoing keyhole surgery in Switzerland last week.

Djokovic, who won his 17th Grand Slam title at this year's Australian Open, underwent an elbow operation in 2018 in an attempt to heal an injury that has worried him for a long time and the Serbian has revealed that he expected That Federer recovers quickly.

World No. 1 said he hoped to see his Swiss rival return to the court soon when the sport needs him.

"It was a surprise, to be honest," Djokovic told reporters before the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship. "I knew I was struggling with an injury at the Australian Open. But nobody really knew what the injury was, what the extent of that injury was."

"I really don't like to see anyone go through surgery. I've already been through that once, and I hope it's the last time in my life," he said.

"Roger is Roger, this sport needs him."

Djokovic will bid for his fifth title in Dubai

Djokovic has not yet lost a match in 2020 after leading Serbia to victory in the inaugural event of the ATP Cup team in Australia, followed by his eighth record title in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old said it will be a new beginning for him when he opens his candidacy for his fifth title in Dubai, and the first since 2013, against Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri.

"Yes, there is room for improvement. That is my biggest motivation," he said. "That is probably one of the main reasons why I keep playing this sport and why I put a lot of effort and dedication every day."

"I feel that tennis is a great place to improve not only in tennis but also as a human being to develop my character."

