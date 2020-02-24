Novak Djokovic continues the perfect start of the season with the opening victory Dubai | Tennis news

Novak Djokovic is competing for his fifth title in Dubai, and the first since 2013





Novak Djokovic beat Malek Jaziri by losing three games

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic continued his perfect start to the season with a victory against Malek Jaziri at the Dubai Tax Free Tennis Championship on Monday.

Djokovic has not yet lost a match in 2020 after leading Serbia to victory in the inaugural event of the ATP Cup team in Australia, followed by his eighth crown in Melbourne.

He arrived 14-0 this year after a direct 6-1 6-2 victory over Tunisian Jaziri in exactly one hour.

The 32-year-old is pursuing his fifth title in Dubai and the first since 2013.

"It's a great way to start the tournament," Djokovic said. "As I said in the pre-tournament press conference, I miss playing here. I really enjoy it. I enjoy the night sessions, I think I've done everything as well as I imagined it would be for the first game."

"Of course, there are things that can always be improved, things that can be better. But I have to be satisfied with the performance."

Djokovic, who participates in the tournament for the first time since 2016, will face Philipp Kohlschreiber for a place in the quarterfinals. The German faced Mohamed Safwat of Egypt 4-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Karen Khachanov He was tested in the early stages of his first game, before charging for a 7-6 (7-2) 6-1 victory against Mikhail Kukushkin.

Khachanov advances to a second round match against joker Prajnesh Gunneswaran or Austrian qualifier Dennis Novak.

