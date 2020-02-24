No, Joe Burrow's hand size won't keep him away from Bengals in the 2020 NFL Draft

%MINIFYHTMLe6b9683b3233fa7989bc31251d4f147a11% %MINIFYHTMLe6b9683b3233fa7989bc31251d4f147a12%

If Joe Burrow of LSU is really trying to say goodbye to be selected by the Bengals at the top of the 2020 NFL Draft, he would need much more than small hands to force his hand.

%MINIFYHTMLe6b9683b3233fa7989bc31251d4f147a13% %MINIFYHTMLe6b9683b3233fa7989bc31251d4f147a14%

During the quarterback measurements at this year's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Monday, Burrow had a mainly prototype size as the best prospect in position, except for hands measuring only 9 inches, for multiple reports.

%MINIFYHTMLe6b9683b3233fa7989bc31251d4f147a15% %MINIFYHTMLe6b9683b3233fa7989bc31251d4f147a16% #NFLCombine key measures thread … 22) #LSU QB Joe Burrow Height: 6-3 4/8

Weight: 221

Hand: 9 👀

Arm: 30 7/8

Wingspan: 74 – Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) February 24, 2020

MORE: NFL Draft 2020 completes seven round order

Last year, before former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray was first selected overall by the Cardinals at 5-10, 207 pounds, he caused some concern in Combine because his hands measured "only,quot; 9 1 /2 inches. That was reasonably large in relation to Murray's height, while Burrow's hand size is considered below average for his body type.

That said, that small measure will not suddenly make him fall on the Cincinnati board. Let's go back in time 28 years to when the Bengals took David Klingler of Houston at No. 6 overall in 1992. A little shorter than Burrow, Klingler only had 9 1/4 inch hands. In 1999, the Bengals took another big QB fall, Akili Smith No. 3 in general. This as for your 9 3/4 inch hands.

Both Carson Palmer (first general in 2003) and Andy Dalton (second round in 2012) had hands measuring 9 1/2 inches. The same goes for the fourth assailant last year, Ryan Finley.

Burrow's skill set has been liked by a better versatile version of the Jared Goff of the Rams. Guess what the size of Goff's hand was in the 2016 combine? Nine inches flat.

Tom Brady of the Patriots, known for having a legendary poor Combine in 2000, had hands measuring 9.38 inches along with his 6-4 1/3 and 211 pounds frame. A selection of sixth round and six Super Bowl rings later, everyone knows how that turned out.

The size of Burrow's hand will not give him additional praise beyond his great talent and pedigree championship, but he will do nothing close to burying him in a strong QB draft class that also includes Tua Tagovailoa of Alabama and Justin Herbert of Oregon. Cincinnati will still be with him, and is likely to continue with Cincinnati.