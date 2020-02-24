Nicki Minaj is supposedly pregnant by her new husband! (1st Preggo photos)

According to reports, Nicki Minaj is pregnant, at least that's what she wants her fans to think.

The rapper of "Yikes,quot; posted a video clip of her on a private plane that was heading to Trinidad and Tobago for Carnival this week.

Nicki was on the plane with her new husband, entertainment executive Kenneth Petty, and they both seemed to enjoy each other's company in their private jet. But then, the short clip becomes interesting. Kenneth is seen rubbing Nicki's belly, as if she were pregnant.

