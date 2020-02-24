NHL trade rumors: live ratings, news updates on the 2020 business deadline

%MINIFYHTMLc846575441a677ada65dfc16bdfaa6ea11% %MINIFYHTMLc846575441a677ada65dfc16bdfaa6ea12%

The trade deadline for NHL is here.

After weeks of speculation, we will finally see if many of the rumors that have been reported will take place. Some teams have already declared vendors before 3 p.m. Monday ET deadline, but others will come together as the reality of an unrealistic playoff race is established.

There have already been some notable agreements in the weeks before the frenzy of the annual deadline, including the acquisition by the Maple Leafs of Kyle Clifford and Jack Campbell of the Kings, and Brenden Dillon changing the coast to join the Capitals, but There will surely be more while the teams struggle to position themselves on and off the ice before a hopeful race to the Stanley Cup.

NHL TRADE FOLLOWER

Full list of all agreements completed before the 2020 deadline

Stay with us during Monday's procedures as we bring you live updates, ratings and analysis of each agreement as it happens.

Commercial rumors of the NHL 2020: live ratings, news updates on the day of the 2020 trade deadline

(All Eastern Times)

COMMERCE: Pageau addresses the islanders, Sens receives a large number of selections

New York receives: Ottawa receives: Jean-Gabiel Pageau (F) 2020 First Round Conditional Selection, 2020 Second Round Selection, 2022 Conditional Third Round Selection

Islanders: A-

Senators: A

Ottawa does not waste time this morning and continues to store assets. The Islands get a player to have a professional year and be ready to contribute in the top 6 immediately.

9:46 a.m. It seems that one of the biggest names is leaving the board early.

The JNI and OTT work to finalize an exchange for Jean Gabriel Pageau. – Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) February 24, 2020

These are the morning offers that started on the day of the deadline.

TRADE: Ottawa begins downloading, Avs the first recipient

Colorado receives: Ottawa receives: Vladislav Namestnikov Fourth round selection of 2021

Avalanche: A

Senators: B

Senators are firm sellers and will spend the rest of the day trying to maximize their return. For Avs, getting a proven end for a fourth round pick is good business.

COMMERCE: Green is heading west

Edmonton receives: Detroit receives: Mike Green (D) Kyle Brodziak (F), 2020 or 2021 conditional draft selection

Oilers: B +

Detroit: A

Mike Green is having a bad year, but so are all Red Wings. Experienced RHD increases Edmonton's overall depth and adds some offensive thrust to the rear. For Detroit, which retains 50 percent of Green's $ 2,687,500 cap, it's about adding assets to an upcoming rebuild.

Of course, the exchanges did not start on Monday morning. Let's recap some of the most important offers that took place before the day of the deadline:

TRADE: The capitals add the offensive threat of Canadians (February 23)

Washington receives: Montreal receives: Ilya Kovalchuk (F) Selection of third round 2020

Capitals: A-

Canadiens: B

As Sam Jarden of SN writes, "(e) the fact that Washington managed to squeeze another offensive threat to a playoff race while remaining under the limit, it can only be a good thing."

For Canadians, "it is another trade to store draft reservations after a disappointing season so far."

TRADE: Capitals add defensive depth as sharks begin again (February 18)

Washington receives: San José receives: Brenden Dillon (D) Selection of second round 2020 (of COL), selection of conditional third round 2021

Capitals: A

Sharks: B-

As Sam Ficcaro of SN writes, "Dillon should fit perfectly with Washington, as they will probably match him with Carlson in the top match."

In addition, "it is felt that San José could have obtained more from the capitals or another business partner. Yes, Dillon is a pending unrestricted free agent but has a relatively low AAV of $ 3.27 million and was considered one of the best defenders available at the market ".

COMMERCE: Canucks pays a high price for the offensive threat (February 17)

Vancouver receives: Los Angeles receives: Tyler Toffoli (F) Tim Schaller (F), Tyler Madden (F), 2020 second round selection, 2022 conditional fourth round selection

Canucks: B

Reyes: A-

As Sam Ficcaro of SN writes, the Canucks "made a winning move now by acquiring Toffoli, who immediately becomes his best end with Brock Boeser out for three weeks."

However, "Toffoli is a pending unrestricted free agent and the Canucks are going to have difficulty signing it again."

COMMERCE: Lightning gain depth, Demons add the best perspective (February 15)

Tampa Bay receives: New Jersey receives: Blake Coleman (F) Nolan Foote (F), 2020 conditional first round selection (of VAN)

Lightning: B

Demons: A

As Steve Kournianos of SN writes, "the Bolts are obviously in a way to win now and need to erase the pain of the disastrous postseason last year. Unless Tampa Bay wins the Stanley Cup, the exchange of essentially two first-round selections for one extreme that "We will be lucky to play more than 10-12 minutes per game, it is difficult to justify 5 against 5, regardless of the propensity to throw Coleman or how well his prospects of AHL are progressing."

COMMERCE: Penguins play big with Jason Zucker; Wild gets a solid return (February 11)

Pittsburgh receives: Minnesota receives: Jason Zucker (F) Alex Galchenyuk (F), Calen Addison (D), 2020 Conditional First Round Selection

Penguins: B +

Wild: a

As he wrote at the time, "getting a player like Zucker has a cost, and the Penguins paid a big one. Galchenyuk is having a bad year but is still 25 years old and can easily change it in a new environment, while Addison is seen as a talented defensive prospect. And then there's the first round in the next draft, which could become another key figure. "

However, "it seems that it could be one of the rare that works for both sides."

TRADE: Kyle Clifford and Jack Campbell handed out Kings to Maple Leafs (February 5)

Toronto receives: Los Angeles receives: Jack Campbell (G), Kyle Clifford (F) Trevor Moore (F), 2020 third round selection, 2021 conditional third round selection)

Leaves: A-

Reyes: B

As Jackie Spiegel of SN writes, "Maple Leafs got their (much needed) substitute goalie in Campbell … As for Clifford, he will be a forward of the last six, but he will add a gritty, hard and desperately necessary physical element."

For the Kings, they lost a salary and added assets as the complete reconstruction progresses.