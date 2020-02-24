NFL Combine behind the scenes: secret meetings, illegal talks and lots of money

The NFL Combine week is here, and despite all the hype about more than 300 eligible draft prospects participating in boring drills in the field, the most important activities take place away from cameras and reflectors.

%MINIFYHTMLe0a004442a7cef71f2e89ff018cbe31b11% %MINIFYHTMLe0a004442a7cef71f2e89ff018cbe31b12%

I am talking about many conversations, legal and illegal according to NFL rules, between general managers with their contract / salary boys often in tow; conversations with agents for free agents that will soon become and for players already signed but destined for salary cuts or release. There are also commercial conversations between teams looking to move / acquire players or improve draft positions.

MORE NFL 2020 COMBINATION:

Full schedule | QB measurements

While the most important aspects of Combine for players are physical exams and interviews, the priorities for GMs are the chats of agents in hotel rooms, bars, restaurants, cafes and airways of Indianapolis, with greater privacy necessary for Illegal discussions about other teams & # 39; players that will soon reach the free agency market.

It is assumed that such negotiations on free external agents will not take place until the period of legal manipulation, which is two days before the start of the new year of the league (March 18). It is the most absurd rule of the NFL, as each team constantly breaks it, starting long before the Combined. Things only intensify in Indy.

A couple of years ago, for example, the Kirk Cousins ​​agent, who would soon become a free agent, had probably been submitting offers since the end of the previous season, and probably before that. Things only intensified once Alex Smith's exchange from Kansas City to Washington was announced several weeks before the Combine.

It was a great time to be Mike McCartney, who as a Cousins ​​agent was glad when the 49ers signed quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his seven-year career begins with a record contract of $ 27.5 million per year. That increased the sale price of Cousins, which it finally signed with the Vikings in a three-year, $ 84 million contract with full warranty.

Large power negotiations like this will take place in Indy this week for the next contracts of the main outstanding free agents.

MORE: Why Combine is overrated to GM?

Kirk Cousins https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/97/f3/kirk-cousins-010320-getty-ftrjpg_1dc6ubfm41ejw1wmojvgxgw8e2.jpg?t=1803187655,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



These combined week / weekend negotiations rarely occurred in my first years of management before the free agency reached the NFL with the collective bargaining agreement of 1993. In those years, players never reached the open market unless their teams will release them, and the intense negotiation period was before the start of the training camp. The signature calendar changed with free agency in March, and the salary limit created the incentive for agents to do business before the money ran out.

There are now hundreds of agents in Indy, as the Combine has indeed become an NFL convention that is a mandatory event for all agents, regardless of whether they represent Pro Bowl players or practice squads. The NFLPA organizes agent seminars in Combine as they know that many agents attend.

In my last years as general manager and team president, I had meetings before I arrived in Indy on Thursday of the Combine week. I had a calendar full of negotiation sessions with agents along with meetings with our coaches, players' staff executives and scouts (often between Combine exercises).

I was trying to watch as many player training sessions as possible, but I knew I would watch their Combine performance on video and then see the players on their Pro Days and during pre-draft visits to our facilities. I was more interested in how they played at the university than if they were training warriors in Combine. In the afternoons, I went to the players hotel to attend as many of the interview sessions as important players to get an idea of ​​their personalities.

MORE NFL COMBINATION:

Records | Notable Wonderlic Scores

NFL Combine https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/e6/45/nfl-combine-022917-getty-ftrjpg_1qgwf8xttunrx1lqujzmlp3opu.jpg?t=-2047504414,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



I remember moving quickly through my hotel and the airways between the hotel and the convention center that lead to the stadium. I would try to avoid being cornered by agents with whom I did not plan to meet, which could be difficult since they knew the routes of the team executives.

I would also have to give daily updates to the media that basically amounted to saying as little as possible about the negotiations with my current players; and nothing about conversations with the next free external agents due to manipulation rules.

Of course, I played shy in the potential draft strategy and exchanges in the mix. It was and still is an act of juggling for GM.

So while watching the Underwear Olympics on the NFL Network this week, although I hope you have something better to do, you just need to know that the real action is happening behind the scenes.

There, GM and agents are talking a lot of money.

Jeff Diamond is a former president of the Titans and former vice president / general manager of the Vikings. He was selected NFL Executive of the Year in 1998. Diamond is currently a business and sports consultant who also performs streaming and online media work. Makes appearances in corporate / civic groups and university classes on negotiation and business management / sports sports. He is the former president and CEO of The Ingram Group. Follow Jeff on Twitter: @jeffdiamondNFL.