Neymar expelled Paris Saint-Germain with 13 points advantage in Ligue 1 – European summary | Soccer news

Joao Félix recovers from an injury by Atlético de Madrid; Ciro Immoble brings Lazio to the summit of Serie A





Neymar was expelled for the second time in his PSG career

Neymar was ejected when Paris Saint-Germain moved 13 points ahead on top of Ligue 1 after a dramatic 4-3 victory over Bordeaux.

Neymar already had a yellow card when he made a reckless challenge to the substitute of Bordeaux, Rubén Pardo, in additional time and received his marching orders.

The Brazilian clapped sarcastically to the referee as he left the field, tearing off his shirt in disgust.

Before that, Edinson Cavani became the first player to score 200 goals for the club when the Uruguayan international canceled Hwang Ui-jo's first surprise match.

Marquinhos scored on both halves and Kylian Mbappe was also on target, before Neymar's late indiscretion.

Elsewhere, M & # 39; Baye Niang scored twice as Rennes secured a late 2-1 victory over Nimes.

Nolan Roux ahead of the visitors with less than a minute before Niang scored the first shortly after.

Anthony Briancon was fired from Nimes at the beginning of the second half, with Niang scoring the winner in the 89th minute.

Boulaye Dia's detention time penalty canceled Denis Bouanga's first game as Reims hit back to tie 1-1 with St etienne.

La Liga: Joao Felix sends Atlético third

Joao Felix added his third goal of a difficult opening season for Atlético de Madrid

Joao Felix returned from an injury to inspire Atletico Madrid to a 3-1 victory at home Villarreal in the league.

Villarreal hit first through Paco Alcacer, but Angel Correa withdrew one for the hosts five minutes before the interval.

Koke put Diego Simeone's team ahead in the second half with Felix securing the three points with his 74-minute strike.

The victory leads Atlético de Madrid to third place Getafe they were defeated 3-0 by Seville in the Alfonso Pérez Coliseum.

The visitors were on the score sheet shortly before halftime when Sergio Reguilon prepared Lucas Ocampos for the first game.

Then, Fernando doubled the advantage of Sevilla in the middle of the second half before Jules Kounde put the game out of reach with 15 minutes remaining.

Spanish remain rooted at the bottom of the table after a 2-1 loss in Real Valladolid.

The boys in the basement were forced to play most of the game with 10 men when David Lopez was ejected after 25 minutes.

Sandro Ramírez found the advance with 13 minutes to play before Sergi Guardiola doubled the home team's lead.

Adri Embarba scored a consolation penalty for Espanyol, which is five points behind the security.

Darwin Machis scored twice in the first half as Pomegranate secured a 3-0 victory as a visitor in Osasunawhile Rodrigo Ely scored in detention time as Wings came from behind to say goodbye Athletic Bilbao with a 2-1 victory.

Series A: Lazio is approaching the summit

Lazio striker Ciro Immobile has 27 goals in 24 Serie A games this season

In Italy, straight He returned to a Juventus point at the top of Serie A after a 3-2 victory in danger of relegation Genoa.

Adam Marusic opened the scoring for visitors with two minutes before Ciro Immobile doubled Lazio's lead shortly after the interval.

Francesco Cassata took one for the hosts, but Danilo Cataldi moved to Lazio with two goals at 71 minutes. Domenico Criscito scored a penalty for late consolation.

Immobile's second half attack ensured that he became the first player since Antonio Angelillo of Inter Milan in 1959 to score 27 Serie A goals after 25 games.

In the only other league match, Rome finished a run of three consecutive losses by putting four passes Lecce.

Cengiz Under and Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored in the first half before Edin Dzeko and Aleksandar Kolarov made a net after the break in a comprehensive victory for the home team.

Inter de Milan encounter with Sampdoria, Cagliari visit to Verona From Atalanta match against SassuoloY Torino & # 39; s To crash against Parma All were postponed due to fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

Bundesliga: Bayer level up in fourth

In the Bundesliga, both Bayer Leverkusen Y Wolfsburg recorded victories.

Moussa Diaby and Nobody Amiri scored in the 25th and 59th minutes respectively in a 2-0 win for Bayer over Augsburg, while Renato Steffen packed an orthopedic device when Wolfsburg was left with comfortable 4-0 winners against Mainz.