New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

New Zealand crossed into a 10-wicket victory over India in the first Test in Wellington on Monday in a game concluded before lunch on day four.

India resumed in 144-4 and, needing only 183 to make New Zealand beat again, the Test No. 1 nation will have entertained the hope of establishing the Kiwis in fourth place as a respectable goal.

Those hopes were quickly destroyed when Kiwi pacemakers Tim Southee and Trent Boult crushed visitor resistance, and India collapsed to lose its last six wickets for just 47 runs to be 191.

Southee finished with 5-61 of 21 overs that, along with their 4-49 in the first innings, secured the honors of the man of the match.

Boult claimed 4-39 to give him five for the game.

The New Zealand starters claimed their insignificant goal of nine runs with no loss of 1.4 overs.

The second and final test begins in Christchurch on Friday.