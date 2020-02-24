New violence erupts in the Indian capital during anti-CAA protests | News

The new violence has erupted in the northeast of the Indian capital, New Delhi, when the president of the United States, Donald Trump, began his two-day trip in Gujarat's home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A police officer was reportedly killed and several others were injured on Monday during the second day of violent clashes over the controversial citizenship law, which has triggered protests across the country.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML26dcbaf4031fa43687dcde8123d0577f11% %MINIFYHTML26dcbaf4031fa43687dcde8123d0577f12%

The latest riots broke out among several hundred supporters and opponents of the law in an area dominated by Muslims in Jaffrabad on Sunday, and continued until Monday with the police seeking to restore order.

Police used tear gas and smoke grenades on Monday to disperse the crowds.

A leader of the ruling party flanked by a senior police officer issues an open warning. No one has acted against him, neither the police nor his party. 24 hours later, the violence in East Delhi is skyrocketing, the police seem to be drifting. #chronology https://t.co/dEYS9zMSjf – Sreenivasan Jain (@SreenivasanJain) February 24, 2020

Authorities have imposed prohibitive orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (a government order prohibiting the gathering of more than four people in public places) in 10 locations in the northeast district of Delhi.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) closed the entrance and exit doors of the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations, the areas affected by the violence. Trains will not stop at these stations.

The clashes in the area were triggered on Sunday after the leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) issued an ultimatum to the police to eliminate the sit-ins against citizens.

"The men of the BJP leader, Kapil Mishra, arrived yesterday in Jaffarabad and incited the people and threatened the people protesting the citizenship law. The police were there but did nothing," said an activist based in Delhi Nadeem Khan, who visited Jaffarabad.

"Members of several right-wing organizations, brought from various places, threw stones at the houses of the villages and beat the locals. It is clearly an attack organized and planned in advance."

Al Jazeera could not verify his accounts independently, since calls to the police were not answered.

Press Trust of India said protesters set fire to at least two houses and a fire truck, with local television channels showing columns of black smoke coming out of the buildings.

Riot police fired tear gas and charged sticks, local media said.

Arvind Kejriwal, Prime Minister of Delhi, tweeted: "Very distressing news about the disturbance of peace and harmony in some parts of Delhi."

He urged the Interior Minister to "restore law and order,quot; and ensure "that peace and harmony be maintained."

In the last eruption of violence in Sunday's protests, hundreds of people who support the new law clashed with those who opposed it, and the two groups threw stones at the Maujpur area, in the northeastern part of the city, according to images of TV.

On Sunday, a separate protest also broke out in the city of Aligarh, in northern India, where protesters threw stones at police, state administration official Chandra Bhushan Singh said.

The Citizenship Amendment Act of India, which facilitates the way for non-Muslims from neighboring Muslim-majority nations to obtain citizenship, has sparked weeks of sometimes violent protests against the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Opponents believe that the law discriminates against Muslims and has deepened concerns that the Modi administration is undermining the secular traditions of India.

Trump arrived in the western state of Gujarat on Monday and addressed a large demonstration with Prime Minister Modi before visiting the monument to the Taj Mahal.

The president of the United States was due to arrive in Delhi on Monday night before the official talks in the city on Tuesday.

The new law has raised concerns abroad, including in Washington, that Modi wants to reshape secular India in a Hindu nation while marginalizing the country's 200 million Muslims.

A senior US official told reporters that Trump would raise concerns about religious freedom in the Hindu majority nation during the trip, calling them "extremely important for this administration."