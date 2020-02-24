New release date of Sooryavanshi announced with an epic video

After giving consecutive successes in 2019, Akshay Kumar is ready for another great year and his first release for the year is Rohit Shetty's long-awaited police drama, Sooryavanshi. The movie was supposed to be released on March 27, but today manufacturers announced that its release date has been postponed. The creators released a special video where children are seen announcing the new date that is March 24, a day before Gudi Padwa. The film's launch will also mark the opening of movie theaters in Mumbai throughout the night. Sooryavanshi will hit theaters on March 24, starting at 6 p.m.

Since the announcement was made, fans can't keep calm. Also, the place where Akshay Kumar is seen holding the hand of Katrina Kaif and guarded by Singham, Ajay Devgn and Simmba, Ranveer Singh is more than incredible. This is still trending on social networks and also the hashtag # SooryavanshiOn24thMarch.



Akshay Kumar has a long list of movies to release in the coming months. After Sooryavanshi, it has its release Eid 2020 Laxxmi Bomb, the historical drama of Yash Raj Films Prithviraj Chauhan, Bachchan Panday, Bell Bottom, Atrangi Re by Aanad L Rai and, according to rumors, an action comedy produced by Ekta Kapoor. Well, that's a long list, right?



