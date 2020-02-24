New descriptions of Apple's Mac Pro and Pro Display technology show how "pro,quot; they are

%MINIFYHTML28e6b187a38187499fbd0e04bd90e29511% %MINIFYHTML28e6b187a38187499fbd0e04bd90e29512%

Apple's Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR have been in the world for a while, but Apple has just published its white papers for the two new devices, which detail much more about high-end hardware.

The fact that Apple has waited months to offer this information is strange, given that there are some important details about the two products, including warnings about third-party compatibility and explanations about some of the design options and specifications that Apple made here. It's the kind of information you would probably want before spending more than $ 6,000 on a new computer or screen, so it's good to see that Apple is providing it now.



As expected from a technical description produced internally by Apple, the two documents are largely read as a long list of Apple congratulating themselves for all their innovation and impressive specifications, but reveal some small new details about Mac Pro and Pro XDR Sample that Apple had not announced before.



If you don't have the time (or the inclination) to read dozens of pages of technical documentation, we've taken the liberty of highlighting the most interesting new details about Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR below.

Mac Pro

While many third-party sites have run speed tests that compare Apple's old and new Mac Pro models, Apple gives the numbers themselves: the processor of the new model is up to 6.5 times faster than the Mac Pro 12-core (depending on of what you are doing and the processor you choose), while the GPU can reach up to 6.8 times the performance compared to the double FirePro D700 in the 2013 model.

Technically, the 24-core and 28-core processor options can support up to 2TB of RAM, well beyond the 1.5TBs at which Apple peaks. The reason is that offering 2TB of RAM would require unbalanced DIMM configurations (where it has a different amount of RAM on different devices), which Apple is trying to avoid.

Apple's custom MPX modules for GPUs are great for one reason: they allow passive cooling, dual GPU modules and "other solutions in the future." It's not exactly a surprise that Apple wants the new Mac Pro to be more modular, but here is the confirmation that the company is looking to do more with its flagship device.

The Apple I / O card (the part that has the headphone jack, the USB-A ports and the Thunderbolt 3 ports) has “a special connector that connects it to the DisplayPort connections routed from the MPX modules, allowing video through its Thunderbolt 3 ports. "If you don't need the additional I / O ports, you can also remove them completely.

The Mac Pro has an internal USB-A port "for internal use,quot;, designed for license keys for professional software. The goal here is twofold: keep those license key units out of the way and make sure they are less easy to steal.

All Mac Pro settings (at least Apple) work completely with Windows through Boot Camp … except the Apple Afterburner card.

Apple notes that its more expensive Xeon processors with a larger number of cores offer "higher multi-threaded throughput,quot; at the expense of a "reduced base clock." The technical document specifically tells customers that "it is important to know if their main applications can scale to higher core counts to get the most out of high-end Xeon processors." In other words: make sure you can really use those extra cores, or you will get stuck with a slower computer.

Apple supports third-party SATA storage and some third-party AMD GPUs, but there are some great warnings for both. SATA storage is treated as an external drive from the macOS perspective, which means that it cannot be encrypted by Apple's T2 coprocessor, unlike the main unit. And although other GPUs can be used, they will need AUX power cables (sold separately) and avoid using Mac Pro Thunderbolt 3 video ports: "an Apple MPX module is required to provide video support on Mac ports Pro Thunderbolt 3; without one, the Thunderbolt 3 ports become data only and cannot turn on a screen. "

Amusingly, Apple notes that the Mac Pro can consume so much energy that "the power sources of the facilities should be carefully considered to avoid overloading a given circuit, especially for a fully configured system with screens and accessories, or multiple Mac Pro systems."

Pro Display XDR