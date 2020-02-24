NeNe Leakes nicknamed & # 39; Messy & # 39; after the meeting with the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks, Apollo Nida

%MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e11% %MINIFYHTML225362b0ed5ca304d707e868ea50909e12%

While it seems that both NeNe and his former co-star of & # 39; RHOA & # 39 ;, who is joined by his fiance Sherien Almufti, enjoy the meeting, some Internet users do not believe it is a good move.

NeNe leaks recently had a mini meeting with his ex "The true housewives of Atlanta"star Apollo Nida. The television star ran into the ex-husband of Phaedra Parks while I was in Philadelphia for the comedy tour "Ladies Night Out."

It was said that during his presentation on The Met Philly, Nene met Apollo in the backstage. Apollo, who was joined by his girlfriend Sherien Almufti, even went to his Instagram account to share a photo of the night.

"We had a great time dating @neneleakes last night," so he captioned the add-on that featured him with Bravo's personality, which looked stunning on a leopard print top and jeans. "The show was incredibly fun. After all these years, thanks for the same wonderful vibes and positive energy. #Muchsuccess."

Sherien also shared on her own a couple of photos of her and NeNe whom she called her "twin." She wrote in the caption: "Me and my twins @neneleakes, thanks for being so sweet, we had a great time."

While it seemed that both NeNe and Apollo enjoyed the meeting, some Internet users didn't think it was a good mood on NeNe's part. "MESSSYYYY," one person wrote in the comments section. "It's messy like hell," a Twitter user said.

However, others quickly came to defend NeNe. "People are calling Nene messy, but what the fuck … he was at the show, so he wasn't supposed to take a picture … people are also assuming that he and Phaedra are in a bad space. Adults they know how to be. cordial, "explained one.

Echoing the sentiment, another said: "I see nothing wrong with this. He came to his show and supported her. If Phaedra has no problems, why?" Meanwhile, someone was "glad to see that NeNe and Apollo were still friends, beautiful."