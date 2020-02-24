NeNe Leakes is in a good mood while singing a tune of Toni Braxton: his fans complain about RHOA

NeNe Leakes shared a video on his social media account in which he is preparing on the RHOA set. In the background, you can listen to the music of his queen Toni Braxton, and NeNe is singing.

While many people made sure to praise the appearance of NeNe, some RHOA fans complain about the program and what it became these days compared to what it used to be.

Just watch the NeNe video below and what their fans have to say.

Someone asked: ‘Where have you been? Baby, we miss seeing you! Stay in the program! & # 39; and another follower seemed really disappointed with the program: & # 39; I am a fan of this program from the beginning, but I can no longer see it, I am so unhappy with the way this program is where it is … & # 39;

A follower loved that NeNe is playing music by Toni Braxton: "The way you show Toni and his musical love is simply beautiful."

A follower told NeNe that "They saw the RHOA marathon and I loved them then and I love them now!"

Someone else said: ‘Seeing you and Cynthia trying to solve it and moving on is very annoying to me. Why do they have to come and go with the blame game? You did this, well, you did this three times, I didn't do that, I didn't do that, nor is anyone to blame for anything, it was so sad to see them both acting like this when they both say they want to move on OMG.

One of NeNe's fans said, "Ok, Queen, I just tune in now when you say you're on the show. I'm not looking like I used to do because you're not on all the time. You're the only reason I saw RHOA from the first day ".

As you know, some rumors claim that NeNe will leave RHOA after this season, and this breaks the hearts of fans.



