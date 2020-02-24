NBA Report Card: Grading Week 18 performances by Pelicans, Bucks and more | NBA News

Which teams have shone and which have been flattered to cheat since the NBA season resumed after the All-Star break? Sky Sports NBA evaluates the contrasting fortunes of Week 18 of four teams.

Milwaukee Bucks (48-8, record Wk18 2-0) – Grade A-

Giannis Antetokounmpo attacks a home dump in the Bucks' victory against the 76ers



The winning leaders in the East have already sealed their place in the postseason, just a week after the All-Star Game.

The Bucks became the first NBA team to secure their place in the playoffs on Sunday after the Washington Wizards lost to the Chicago Bulls. The Wizards are in ninth place in an Eastern Conference with which the Bucks have been fleeing for months.

Milwaukee is 48-8 and still on his way to join the Golden State Warriors (2015-16) and Chicago Bulls (1995-96) as the only teams in NBA history to win 70 games.

















Giannis Antetokounmpo posted a double double of 33 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Bucks to a dominant victory against the Pistons



The short calendar of Week 18 of the Bucks had two wins of 20 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo stressed his status as an MVP favorite out of control in both victories, recording 33 points and 16 rebounds in a demolition of the Detroit Pistons and a double double of 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 119-98 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, who He lost his star Ben Simmons because of an injury at the beginning of the game.

New Orleans Pelicans (25-32, Wk18 record 2-0) – Grade B +

Zion Williamson roars in celebration after scoring against Golden State



Could the rookie phenomenon Zion Williamson push the pelicans into the playoffs?

New Orleans has won seven of its last 10 games, including two Week 18 wins over the Golden State Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers playoff rivals. Their recent form is better than their immediate rivals (Portland, Memphis, San Antonio), the team with all their strength and they have the easiest remaining calendar in the league.

In addition to Williamson setting new rookie records left, right and center, his All-Star Brandon Ingram is back on the court after recovering from an injury and veteran guard Jrue Holiday is shooting at full speed.

Former NBA coach Stan Van Gundy believes the Pelicans can review the Grizzlies in eighth place and take the final place in the West playoffs.

















NBA analyst Gametime Stan Van Gundy believes that Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans have a legitimate hope of reaching the playoffs



"The team has been good since Zion returned, the fourth best offensive in the league (in terms of points per game)," said Van Gundy. "If they defend themselves, they have a chance (to get last place in the playoffs). The Memphis Grizzlies have the toughest schedule in the league the rest of the way, the New Orleans Pelicans are the easiest."

Houston Rockets (36-20, Wk18 record 2-0) – Grade A-

Russell Westbrook looks at the crowd after scoring



Without great men, there is no problem for the Houston Rockets, at least in a calendar of two games of Week 18.

The & # 39; Pocket Rockets & # 39 ;, who exchanged the starting center Clint Capela on the February deadline, scored a victory on the road over Golden State and a tiebreaker of the season series for the Utah playoff rivals , adding a total of 255 points in those games.

Russell Westbrook and James Harden starred in both victories, combining 50 points against the humble Warriors and 72 against the Jazz. The Rockets shot 25 of 49 and 20 of 48 from a range of three points respectively in those victories.

"They have gotten into the small ball and you have to respect them for saying & # 39; this is our style of play, we have a clear identity and this is what we are going to do & # 39;" said analyst Wes Wilcox. NBA Gametime

















Highlights of the Houston Rockets' trip to Utah Jazz in week 18 of the NBA



"Russell helped them play faster, James took off the ball and moved Capela to open the court. (Houston and Utah) only play three times this year, so Houston winning the playoff is potentially a big problem for the team home advantage (in the playoffs). (Beating Utah) was a great victory for this Rockets team. "

Oklahoma City Thunder (35-22, Wk18 record 2-0) – Grade B +

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attacks the defense of the San Antonio Spurs



The Thunder made the advantage of counting at home in Week 18, beating the Denver Nuggets 113-101 on Friday night before hitting the San Antonio Spurs 131-103 on Sunday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Steven Adams led the way against the Spurs, scoring 22 and 21 points respectively, while Chris Paul controlled the game with 12 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists. Eight Thunder players scored in double figures.

















Highlights of the Denver Nuggets trip to Oklahoma City Thunder in week 18 of the NBA



Paul erupted by 29 points, setting the Nuggets on fire by 11 points in the third quarter and nine in the final period, allowing the Thunder to deliver to Denver his first loss of the season to a divisional opponent. On the defensive side, Oklahoma City forced 19 turnovers that resulted in 25 points.

Canceled before the start of the season, the Thunder have exceeded expectations in almost 60 games and deservedly sit comfortably in the playoff places in the West.

