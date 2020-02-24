Native American women empowered through a new partnership between the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office and the local shelter – Up News Info

%MINIFYHTML934ae0f36179566bf7b51eed22779d9711% %MINIFYHTML934ae0f36179566bf7b51eed22779d9712%

Empower Native American women who have been through trauma. It is the goal behind a new partnership between a women's shelter and law enforcement agencies in Ramsey County.

A disturbing police call months ago became an opportunity for more women to find help.

It was last fall when two agents of the Ramsey County Sheriff were sent to a house full of dirty clothes, pet feces and food.

Mike Martin is a sheriff in the Regional Services Division of the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office.

"The two women involved in this case lived in deplorable conditions," Martin said.

Two older women lived inside while a relative passed their social security checks.

"This was a very serious situation and the deputies really wanted to make a difference," he said.

It was when the department learned about Women of Nations and its Eagle’s Nest Shelter, a 44-bed emergency shelter in St. Paul. It is the only refuge outside the reserve in the state that provides specific services focused on the culture of Native Americans.

Tynielle Ziegler is its Cultural Director and Stephen Barry is Director of Youth Cultural Extension and Development.

"Having this relationship between the sheriff's department and the population we serve is huge," said Ziegler.

Since that call months ago, the association between the police and the shelter has only grown. Now, the free weekly classes run by first responders now focus on self-defense, judicial process and child protection.

A fundraiser conducted by the SWAT Team collected costumes and winter clothing for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in the shelter.

"Having that relationship, seeing the positive side, there are some bad experiences there with the police, so it is a blessing to have them there," Barry said.

"Those things can really help empower women so they feel they have more control of their lives," Martin added.

Statistics show that four out of five native women experience violence in their lives and all too often police say they can only provide a temporary solution. That is why they hope that this association that will finally take two women to a safer place to live months ago does the same for many others.

"It is very satisfying to know that you have really helped someone in a situation like this," Martin added.

The shelter will house its annual fundraiser in May. To find out how you can help through volunteering or donations, click here.