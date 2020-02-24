National Pancake Day at IHOP is February 25 – Up News Info Detroit

– Every year, IHOP celebrates National Pancake Day, where free pancakes are delivered in exchange for donations to local charities.

This year, National Pancake Day will take place on February 25, from 7 a.m. at 7 p.m. (or later depending on the location) IHOP will deliver a small stack of free buttermilk pancakes.

Guests invited to the event will also have the opportunity to win instant prizes and participate to win the grand pancake prize for life.

%MINIFYHTML887e4f17006256460ea3afb5c19201b411% %MINIFYHTML887e4f17006256460ea3afb5c19201b412%

Donations of the event will go to the national charity of IHOP, Children & # 39; s Hospital Miracle Network Hospital, as well as other local charities, including Shriner’s Hospitals for Children and the leukemia and lymphoma society.

IHOP expects to raise $ 4 million for these charities this year. Since the beginning of National Pancake Day, IHOP has raised more than $ 30 million for charity partners.

For more information on how to donate and the different prizes that will be available, visit https://www.ihop.com/en/national-pancake-day.

© 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten or redistributed.