NASA needs your help to design a Venus rover – BGR

NASA does everything possible to involve the public in its various projects and missions, probably because it knows how much we love science and space, but when it comes to really designing the hardware that will continue to explore other worlds, those jobs are generally kept in the House. That trend could be changing with the continuous development of a rover destined for Venus.

The space agency wants the public's contribution to help design a sensor that can work within the design of a rugged rover that would eventually call Venus home. NASA needs a sensor to avoid obstacles that can be installed on its aspirant to rover Venus, and is willing to pay $ 30,000 for a viable concept.

Venus is a punishment by any definition, with surface temperatures over 800 degrees Fahrenheit and intense surface pressure that could quickly destroy almost anything NASA has built. Building a rover capable of surviving on the planet's surface would be a monumental achievement, and it will be a while before such a mission is even feasible.

"JPL has launched this challenge to the global community because the rover must have the ability to navigate successfully in such a demanding environment in order to receive additional financing for development," explains the challenge page. "While the mission to the surface of Venus can take years, the development of a suitably robust mobile sensor will strengthen the case to return to Venus with a mobile vehicle, something that had never been tried before."

NASA offers some additional background:

The difficulty of this challenge is to design a sensor that does not depend on electronic systems. Current state-of-the-art electronics fail at just over 250 degrees Fahrenheit and would easily succumb to the extreme environment of Venus. That is why NASA is turning to the global community of innovators and inventors to find a solution.

If you think you have what it takes, you can accept the challenge on the official tournament page. Good luck!

Image source: NASA / JPL-Caltech