NASA has just recreated the trip to Apollo Moon 13 in stunning 4K – BGR

NASA's Apollo 13 was one of the most incredible space agency missions to space. In order to land on the Moon, the mission collided with a colossal obstacle when a malfunction of the spacecraft diverted it and threatened the lives of the crew of three men. It took a 24-hour effort to bring them back alive, and it was finally considered a "successful failure."

It was a difficult time for the space agency, as well as for the astronauts aboard the doomed spacecraft. Instead of landing on the Moon, the crew used the gravity of the Moon to launch the spacecraft and make a quick flight back to Earth. It was not what anyone had planned, but it gave men a glorious and close look at the Moon.

Now, with the help of the Lunar Recognition Orbiter's high resolution camera, NASA has recreated the Apollo 13 crew's trip around the Moon, only this time it is in glorious 4k. The video, which lasts only a few minutes, is absolutely lovely.

The description of the NASA video reads as follows:

This video uses data collected from the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft to recreate some of the stunning views of the Moon that Apollo 13 astronauts saw on their dangerous journey around the other side in 1970. These views, in 4K resolution, represent many views different from the lunar surface, beginning with the sunset and sunrise and ending with the time when Apollo 13 restored radio contact with Mission Control. It also shows the path of the free return path around the Moon, and a continuous view of the Moon along that path. All views have been accelerated for time purposes, they are not displayed in "real time,quot;.

It's amazing to imagine what the Apollo 13 astronauts were thinking while looking at these same images. There they were, trapped inside their icy spaceship, disconnected from all communication with Earth and wondering if they would really return to Earth in one piece. In fact, the trio survived, and its return to Earth after the malfunction of the spacecraft is still considered one of NASA's greatest achievements.

Image source: NASA Goddard