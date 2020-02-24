Murdered woman, injured husband in Echo Park Hit-and-Run; Police search driver – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Police on Monday searched for a driver involved in a collision and blow collision that left a 58-year-old woman dead and her husband seriously injured.

Morena Dell Carmen Alvarado-López and her 71-year-old husband crossed Sunset Boulevard east of White Knoll Drive at 12:50 a.m. when they were hit by a car, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

It is said that the couple was dragged by the vehicle approximately 50 feet, according to police.

The driver fled the scene in the dark colored vehicle.

Alvarado-López and her husband were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

Anyone with information about the vehicle and the driver should contact Det. Juan Campos at (213) 833-3713.